BHP revives Anglo approach as Teck merger vote nears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mining giant BHP has again tested Anglo American’s appetite for a buyout offer just two weeks before its shareholders vote on a merger with Teck Resources.

While BHP withdrew the bid early on Monday morning, the company confirmed that it was in preliminary discussions with Anglo’s board over what would have been its third attempt to take over the miner.

The surprise, last-ditch offer underscores the risk embedded in nonexclusive deal discussions such as Anglo’s merger with Teck, which leaves the door open to opportunistic bids from third parties such as BHP.

While Anglo is confident that its shareholders and those of Teck will vote in favour of the megamerger next month, the deal’s regulatory approvals will still take at least another year to iron out. Meanwhile, the risk of further disruptions will continue to loom large.

BHP’s continued interest in Anglo shows that copper continues to be central to its growth strategy. Indeed, the broader flock to copper assets in the past year provides fertile ground for the world’s largest copper players to launch their own opportunistic bids for Anglo’s sought-after Chilean and Peruvian mines.

Last-minute offers that derail deals are nothing new in mining mergers & acquisitions. In 2022, Gold Fields earned a $300m “break fee” from Canada’s Yamana Gold after its $6.7bn takeover bid was trumped by a more attractive offer at the eleventh hour.

According to a circular published earlier this month, Anglo or Teck would also be subject to a $330m fine if they walk away from the deal.

Reuters reported on Monday that BHP had renewed its takeover approach at the weekend after making overtures to Anglo in the past week.

In a response on the JSE news service, BHP formally called off the approach, saying, “Following preliminary discussions with the board of Anglo, BHP confirms that it is no longer considering a combination of the two companies.

“While BHP continues to believe that a combination with Anglo would have had strong strategic merits and created significant value for all stakeholders, BHP is confident in the highly compelling potential of its own organic growth strategy,” it said.

Early last year, BHP offered $49bn (R700bn) for 100% of Anglo, hoping to gain ownership of its coveted copper mines in Chile and Peru.

Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad rebuffed the offer as unattractive and convoluted. His counter was to propose a radical portfolio transformation plan aimed at unlocking shareholder returns by offloading Anglo’s steelmaking coal, platinum group metals (PGMs) and nickel businesses, with diamond business De Beers.

The restructuring largely aims to focus Anglo’s portfolio more on copper, and its merger with Teck would turn the group into a dominant global producer of the metal.

The mooted all-share merger would create a $53bn group, with scale and world-class copper assets that will allow it to credibly claim a top-five spot among the world’s biggest copper miners.