Cell C successfully places a third of its shares before Thursday’s IPO

Cell C has successfully placed a third of its shares, confirming its valuation at R9bn, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday.

The company said the offer closed on November 21 at a price of R26.50 a share. As such, 102-million sale shares, representing an aggregate amount of about R2.7bn, have been allocated to “selected qualifying investors”.

The company will have a total of 340-million ordinary shares in issue.

This comes a few days after Cell C’s parent Blu Label Unlimited approved the final offer price after the bookbuild process.

It will list on the JSE on November 27.

Two weeks ago Cell C opened its offer for up to 173.4-million shares before the listing.

The group said it planned to raise gross proceeds of up to R6.5bn in a private placement to selected investors. It said at the time it aimed to sell up to 173.4-million shares and up to 9.52-million overallotment shares, collectively representing up to 53.8% of the company’s total issued share capital

During that process, the offer price had been indicated at R29.50-R35.50 a share. This would have implied a market capitalisation of R10bn-R12bn for Cell C. Blu Label appears to have revised its estimate, informed by the bookbuild.

Business Day reported previously that as part of the steps to prepare for the listing, The Prepaid Company (TPC) was buying Nedbank’s 7.53% stake and Lesaka’s 5.13% stake in Cell C.

TPC has taken on Nedbank’s debt claims against Cell C, which will be converted to equity. The effect of this is a R1.301bn reduction in Cell C’s debt to R2.75bn.

As part of the offer, South Africa’s fourth-largest mobile operator has worked to ensure it meets the requisite empowerment criteria.

Accordingly, Sisonke Growth Partners has agreed to purchase a 15.95% stake in the company. In addition, Cell C will have “direct flow-through historically disadvantaged persons [HDP] ownership” from TPC’s shareholding in the company of about 15%, together with another 1% going through its executive transfer scheme.

“At admission, Cell C’s HDP ownership will exceed the requisite minimum of 30%,” said the group in a note to investors.

Blu Label, has agreed to customary lock-up arrangements prohibiting the sale, transfer or other disposal of their Cell C share for a year.

Cell C will also not issue any new shares for the same period.

The company’s BEE shareholders will be subject to a lock-up of six years.