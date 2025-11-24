Harmony’s Eva project gets $1.55bn green light

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Harmony Gold has given the thumbs up to its Australian Eva Copper project, laying out plans to bring the asset online three years after it joined the company’s portfolio.

In a statement on Monday, Harmony said the project would cost at least $1.55bn to develop over a three-year period, beginning in the third quarter of next year.

The news comes less than a month after Harmony announced the official integration of its newly acquired Australian mine, MAC Copper, sealing the deal on a strategic shift set out by former CEO Peter Steenkamp half a decade ago.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The group, South Africa’s largest gold producer by volume, has long set its sights on copper as a tool to diversify away from gold and hedge against a downturn in gold prices.

The company expects to produce a combined 100,000 tonnes of copper annually in Australia once Eva is fully commissioned.

Harmony said it had spent the past three years growing Eva’s reserves through 166,000m of drilling to better understand its ore bodies, with the latest feasibility studies pointing to a 2-million-tonne copper resource with the potential to extend its 15-year lifespan.

“The Eva Copper feasibility study delivers a strong, high-confidence outcome that positions Harmony for the next phase of growth as we continue building a high-quality, low-cost portfolio,” said CEO Beyers Nel.

“Over the past three years, we have received strong support from the Queensland government and key stakeholders as we systematically de-risked this project, driving resource and reserve expansion at exceptionally low discovery costs and unlocking further upside potential.”

Eva Copper, located in northwest Queensland, is expected to produce about 65,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate a year for the first five years. Ultimately, its annual output will average 60,000 tonnes of copper and 19,000oz of gold.

“We have confidence in the long-term outlook for copper and gold, and Eva Copper is poised to deliver strong free cash flows and attractive margins, while reducing our overall risk profile,” said Nel.

After its wins in Australia, a question mark still dangles over Harmony’s Walfi-Golpu project, a Papua New Guinea joint venture with gold behemoth Newmont which the group hoped would add copper potential to its portfolio in 2020.

Wafi-Golpu has hit several roadblocks since Harmony acquired its stake. While it was able to salvage the project in 2023 through a memorandum of understanding with local government authorities, political unrest in the country had already put the development on hold for three years.

Earlier this year, Nel told Business Times that Wafi-Golpu had been frustratingly slow to progress. The episode represented a huge setback for the company, with the asset comprising more than 45% of Harmony’s total mineral reserves.