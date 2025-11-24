Jurie Strydom’s bid to infuse new energy into 180-year-old Old Mutual

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With its share price trading at a large discount to its group equity value (GEV), the board of Old Mutual, chaired by former finance minister Trevor Manuel, has taken steps to address the group’s underwhelming market valuation, with archrival Sanlam worth R130bn more than the group.

To close this valuation gap, Old Mutual has dangled a R300m carrot before its new CEO, Jurie Strydom, to drive share price growth and create billions of rand in value. Strydom needs to get the Old Mutual share price to R21.74, or higher, by May 12 2030, to get the reward.

At the end of September, the GEV was R86.7bn, translating into a GEV per share of R18.40 versus the share price of R13.35.

(Karen Moolman)

The group’s robust cash generation of R27.6bn since financial year 2022 is indicative of underappreciated intrinsic value that lies in the group, which Strydom and his executive are expected to unlock.

The emphasis of unlocking value took centre stage at the group’s capital markets day, held at the end of last month, where Strydom outlined the company’s growth and value unlock blueprint.

“There is value that has to be unlocked in this group. The shareholder value has not tracked the scale and the opportunity that we have got. I do have the conviction that beyond the value unlock phase, there is an opportunity to take advantage of our scale and customer reach to generate growth,” Strydom said at the capital markets day.

“We have a lot of quality businesses in this group, but what sets us apart is the unrivalled reach in our sector in the mass market. There is an opportunity for us to contest for new banking profit pool for growth to create growth.”

The group, worth about R63bn on the JSE, has refined its strategic priorities to focus on disciplined execution, operational efficiency and capital allocation to deliver long-term value for shareholders.

It is looking to slash costs by about R2.5bn by 2027 and restore margins and returns over the medium term.

The 180-year-old group holds market-leading positions in several of the business areas it is competing in and has about 13.7-million clients across the several jurisdictions it is operating in, with about 7.5-million of these in SA.

The company’s board this month acknowledged that the group’s share price has not met expectations since 2018 and continues to trade at a discount to GEV.

The year 2018 was a watershed one for Old Mutual when it unbundled its majority shareholding in Nedbank.

Strydom, who took over as CEO in June, has moved quickly to set the group on a growth path and unlock value for shareholders, redesigning the operating model to be more devolved and creating two new clusters — life and savings and banking.

The company this month also strengthened its executive with the appointment of Soul Abraham as CEO-designate of Old Mutual Insure, a cog in Strydom’s growth blueprint.

It also appointed Ranen Thakurdin as group chief risk officer. Both appointments were internal appointments.

Its new banking proposition, OM Bank, is expected to play a critical role in driving shareholder value.

