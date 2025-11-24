Lower fish oil prices weigh on Oceana’s profits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fishing and food processing company Oceana Group has reported lower full-year profit as dollar fish oil prices halved from the record levels achieved in the previous year.

The group’s profit after tax decreased 35% to R724m due to the weaker fishmeal and fish oil segments’ operating performance, an increased net interest expense and higher effective tax rate, it said on Monday.

Revenue was 0.7% lower at R10bn, with the positive impact of increased sales volumes across all segments and firm pricing for Wild caught seafood being offset by the decline in US Dollar fish oil prices.

Headline earnings per share declined 38.4% to 564.8c and a final dividend of 175c per share was declared, taking the total dividend to 285c, a decrease of 42.4%.

The higher net interest expense of R288m was primarily due to increased borrowings in SA to fund the recent capital expenditure programme and working capital investment during the year.

Lucky Star foods will build on its strong brand and distribution network to continue to expand its market presence in SA and cross-border regions, it said.

In response to an anticipated poor Pacific sardine catch season, Lucky Star is sourcing product from other regions.

Due to a lower-than-expected anchovy quota in Peru’s second season, global fishmeal and fish oil prices are anticipated to improve in the near term.

Both the SA and US facilities have available production capacity and are therefore well-positioned to take advantage of better catch rates and resource availability, it said.

“In 2026, the priority will be driving volume growth and cost efficiency to enhance profitability. The US teamwill work closely with our fishing partner to explore options to increase supply,” the group said.

The 2025 Gulfmenhaden fishing season closed in the last week of October with total landings of 637-million fish, up from 528-million fish in the previous season.

The Wild caught seafood segment is expected to benefit from sustained demand across all species and improving resource availability in SA waters.

The group will divest of the Desert Diamond, a dedicated SA horse mackerel vessel, and replace it with a versatile, dual-purpose vessel that can fish both hake and horse mackerel. This change is expected to reduce operating costs and earnings volatility in the segment.