Resilient demand and digitisation strategy lifts Netcare

Netcare has reported higher full-year earnings underpinned by resilient demand for private healthcare services and the benefits flowing from the group’s digitisation strategy, which resulted in improved operational efficiency.

The group, which is valued at R20.8bn on the JSE, reported a 4.5% increase in revenue to R26.3bn for the year to end-September, while group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 9.7% to R4.9bn.

Profit for the year grew by 17% to R1.8bn, while adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 20.7% to 137.2c. The group’s total dividend rose 21.4% to 85c per share.

The group said total paid patient days (PPD) increased by 0.7% year on year.

“Continued progress on efficiency initiatives, underpinned by digital enablement and prudent cost management, coupled with lower strategic costs, translated into excellent operating leverage, resulting in an 11.3% increase in operating profit,” it said on Monday.

While the group is encouraged by the improvement in some of South Africa’s macroeconomic indicators, the broader operating environment remains challenging as formal sector employment levels have yet to show meaningful improvement.

Consumers continue to experience sustained financial strain, reinforcing the shift towards lower-cost, restricted network medical scheme options, it said.

“Notwithstanding this shift, our extensive geographic footprint, complemented by our NetcarePlus GapCare offering, ensures that the group remains well positioned to maintain a meaningful share of patient volumes within these increasingly cost-sensitive networks,” it said.

Demand for quality private healthcare remains resilient, supported by an ageing insured population and the growing burden of disease, it said.

Looking ahead to the 2026 financial year, Netcare expects further improvements in the operational and financial performance of the business.

For the 2026 financial year, the group expects revenue growth of between 4% and 5%, while acute PPDs are expected to grow by between 0.8% and 1.5%. Total PPDs are expected to increase between 1.8% and 2.4%.

“The group will continue to focus on strategic innovation, streamlining processes to reduce costs and investing in technology that enhances patient care and service delivery,” it said.