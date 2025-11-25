How Standard Bank unlocked a landmark tower deal to boost SA’s connectivity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The landmark deal cuts Telkom’s debt to almost zero and unlocks capital for its next phase of growth.

A multibillion-rand deal enabled by Standard Bank simultaneously bolstered Actis’s returns, supported Telkom’s strategic objectives, and showcased the bank’s ability to facilitate deals at scale.

The R6.75bn Actis-led acquisition of more than 4,000 Swiftnet telecommunication towers across SA, combined with plans to expand into underserved regions, signals a fundamental shift in how institutional and financial investors are approaching Africa’s digital growth.

Standard Bank facilitated the R4.3bn financing of this landmark transaction, transferring one of SA’s vital tower infrastructure assets from Telkom to private ownership.

The Actis-led consortium included international and local investors such as the Mineworkers Investment Company – a 100% black-owned, broad-based South African investment holding company, and Royal Bafokeng Holdings.

Actis’s global investments in digital infrastructure, including this acquisition, now stands at around $3bn.

Strategic alignment meets market opportunity

Mobile data consumption in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to grow by 40% annually through 2025, nearly double the global average.

Meanwhile, 5G adoption is expected to represent 17% of total connections by 2030, adding up to $10bn to the region’s economy, according to the Global System for Mobile Communications Association’s (GSMA) 2024 Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan Africa report.

These structural tailwinds are attracting institutional capital seeking risk-adjusted returns in emerging markets, something Actis has been doing for more than 20 years through sustainable investments in the region.

“Our goal is to identify the best risk-adjusted returns worldwide,” says David Cooke, Actis MD: digital infrastructure. “Therefore, SA is considered through this broader perspective rather than seen as a primary geographic focus.”

For Telkom, the divestiture aligned perfectly with its strategic shift. Serame Taukobong, Telkom group CEO, says: “As part of our expansion and pivot strategy, we found that market conditions weren’t suitable for listing Swiftnet. We therefore chose to sell the tower company instead, releasing significant portions of capital to reinvest in Telkom.”

The sale has transformed Telkom’s balance sheet dramatically. “Before the transaction went through, Telkom had a debt-to-earnings before interest, debt and amortisation (EBITDA) ratio of 1:9. We’re now sitting at a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0:6. We’re almost debt-free,” says Taukobong.

The value of funding certainty during global volatility

The nearly two-year-long negotiations drew on the bank’s advanced structuring skills, strong sector expertise and client relationships. As it involved a corporate carve-out from a publicly listed company with government ownership, the deal included complex operational considerations, transition service agreements and multiple stakeholder coordination.

Stephen Barnes, Standard Bank’s head of Corporate and Investment Banking SA, emphasises the broader infrastructure imperative, where investments in high-speed internet connectivity could improve the output from a GDP perspective by up to 1.3%.

This is captured in the latest GSMA Intelligence research, which also finds that closing Africa’s connectivity gap by 2030 could potentially add around $700bn to the continent’s GDP.

Standard Bank’s role went beyond traditional debt provision. The bank delivered a comprehensive capital solution spanning senior debt, mezzanine funding and equity participation, showing the evolution of African financial institutions’ capabilities in executing complex infrastructure transactions.

Creating sustainable impact via infrastructure investment

The consortium’s vision extends beyond maintaining existing infrastructure. “The digital divide is equally prominent in underdeveloped urban areas and rural regions,” says Cooke.

“Initiatives like Swiftnet are attractive because they address the rising need for digital inclusion, providing greater value to communities.”

This approach, which Actis terms sustainable infrastructure, focuses on expanding coverage in underserved areas while facilitating the transition from 3G and 4G technology to 5G.

Taukobong reinforces the deal’s transformative potential: “The continued investment in our infrastructure results in a better performing Telkom, which, of course, results in better pricing for our customers, but more critically, the creation of more jobs.”

A blueprint for adding sizeably to Sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP

The transaction’s importance goes beyond short-term financial figures. It shows that African institutions have the strength on their balance sheets, sector knowledge, and strong relationships needed to carry out top-tier infrastructure deals.

“You have a South African bank and a partnership of South African-led organisations. You also have Royal Bafokeng, which is a proudly South African ecosystem,” says Taukobong. “It demonstrates that with infrastructure deals of this kind, we can do it ourselves as Africans.”

With the mobile industry’s contribution to Sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP projected to grow from $140bn in 2023 to $170bn by 2030, the Swiftnet transaction provides a blueprint for infrastructure investments.

The combination of institutional capital seeking returns, sophisticated local financial intermediaries, and strategic corporate realignments creates a powerful formula for addressing Africa’s digital infrastructure gap.

“If we can achieve excellent returns while providing meaningful experiences for the communities where we build infrastructure,” says Cooke, “that’s the kind of impact we want to repeat.”

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking.