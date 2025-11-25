Invicta eyes green shoots in SA amid lower inflation target

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Looming interest rate cuts and South Africa’s lower inflation target are boosting the country’s potential as an investment destination, said Christo Wiese’s Invicta Holdings.

The company, whose growth strategy has hinged on geographical diversification through offshore acquisitions in recent years, told Business Day that it saw an improved outlook for South African businesses at the release of its latest interim results.

When asked about the inflation target shift, pending rate cuts and the country’s recent ratings upgrade by S&P Global, CEO Steven Joffe said they would boost South Africa’s growth.

“I’m starting to see green shoots in mining and in the food and beverage sector. I’m hopeful that with lower interest rates people will invest capital and develop these opportunities,” he said.

The optimism echoes Joffe’s sentiment in the group’s 2024 financial results, in which he was hopeful that a reduction in load-shedding and the introduction of a government of national unity would unlock new investment opportunities in South Africa.

Still, the group continues to pin its hopes on geographical diversification, once again achieving its target of generating more than half of its earnings outside South Africa in the first half, said Joffe.

In July, the company announced that it had established an engineering start-up in the US. In September the group acquired UK-based agricultural and ground care group Spaldings for R250m, taking it a step closer in the drive for offshore expansion.

Invicta reported a stronger financial performance for the six months to end-September. While the stronger rand pressured earnings (most of the group’s operations being offshore), this was offset by organic growth and the acquisition of Spaldings.

The company reported revenue up 6% at R4.24bn while headline earnings per share jumped 15% to 265c.