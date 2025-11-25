Nedbank settles Transnet case for R600m, no guilt admitted

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nedbank will pay Transnet R600m to avoid a protracted legal fight over allegations that the bank acted improperly in interest-rate swap deals concluded more than a decade ago.

The settlement, entered into by Nedbank without admitting liability, is a major boon for Transnet. The state-owned group has long insisted that the bank was responsible for losses suffered in the transactions that ultimately enriched Gupta-linked Regiments Capital.

“Nedbank Group stands by its previous statements in respect of the litigation. Nedbank Group and Transnet have a long-standing business relationship, and the settlement of this litigation allows them to continue to develop this important relationship in the South African national interest and for furtherance of infrastructure investment and economic growth,” the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As previously reported by Nedbank Group, considering internal and independent external reviews commissioned by them, the Nedbank board and management remain satisfied that Nedbank internal governance procedures at the time were followed in respect of the interest rate swap transactions that were concluded in December 2015 and March 2016, and that there is no evidence of any Nedbank staff dishonesty, corruption or collusion.”

The SIU and Transnet last year launched a R2.8bn lawsuit against Nedbank. The lawsuit came after the mediation talks between the two collapsed, largely due to the insistence by Transnet that Nedbank accept it acted in a corrupt manner regarding interest rate swap transactions in 2015 and 2016.

Nedbank responded to the lawsuit by saying it was unwilling to take responsibility for the governance failures that led to Gupta-linked regiments’ looting of the state-owned entity’s coffers.

“The bank’s willingness to discuss any potential settlement in mediation has always been exclusively on the basis that any settlement should never be construed as being an admission of guilt or involvement in corruption on Nedbank’s part,” it said at the time.

Preferred outcome

The settlement, announced on Tuesday, suggests Nedbank got the outcome it wanted by settling the matter without admitting guilt, thus preserving its reputation.

“Transnet and Nedbank stand by their respective previous statements in respect of their litigation,” Transnet said in a statement.

The interest rate swap transactions featured under the report of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector and formed part of a greater scheme to misappropriate and divert public funds from Transnet to Gupta-linked entities.

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo recommended in the state capture report that certain transactions involving Nedbank in which Regiments acted as an adviser to Transnet be subject to further investigation.