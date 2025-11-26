Former Cell C finance chief Lerato Pule joins iOCO board

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Cell C and Liquid SA finance chief Lerato Pule will join the board of iOCO from December.

The technology group, previously trading as EOH, said Pule had been appointed to its board as an independent nonexecutive

“The board welcomes Ms Pule and looks forward to her contribution to iOCO,” the group said in a note to investors on Wednesday. She will also be a member of the audit and risk committee and as chair of the social and ethics committee.

Pule, a qualified chartered accountant, has more than 20 years of leadership experience across the telecommunications, financial services and energy sectors.

In recent years, she has had stints as CFO at South Africa’s fourth largest mobile operator, Cell C, and Cassava’s Liquid Intelligent Technologies. Each was for a period of about a year.

Pule is also a former CFO of Telkom’s SME business.

She currently serves as a director of Phuthuma Nathi, Multichoice SA’s empowerment vehicle, where she is the audit committee chair.

Previous positions include being a member of the audit and risk committee at Afrinet, and trustee of the Sasol Batho Trust, as well as trustee and chair of the finance committee of the Telkom Foundation Trust.

On the same day, the group announced that Nompumelelo Mokou, currently an independent non-executive director, had been appointed a member of its remuneration and nomination committee.

Mokou is a former MD of Dimension Data’s Southern Africa business. Dimension Data now trades as NTT Data.

iOCO has been lauded for the restructuring of its business, underscored by an intense approach to shareholder activism, and recently reported its first interim profit in three years.

Ravaged by scandal, the company has made a concerted effort to salvage its reputation after allegations of malpractice and tender irregularities under earlier leadership.