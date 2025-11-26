MTN Zakhele Futhi plans to delist from the JSE

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MTN Zakhele Futhi (MTNZF), the special purpose empowerment vehicle of Africa’s largest mobile operator, is planning to delist from the JSE, the latest in a series of actions taken by the entity to wind down its operations.

On Tuesday MTNZF said it had made a firm intention offer to its shareholders via a scheme of arrangement, which will result in its delisting.

According to the proposed scheme, MTNZF will repurchase all issued shares, except for one share held by each of WindupCo, Tamela Holdings and TMF Trustees at a price of 15c per share.

The price accounts for MTNZF’s net asset value, which has been determined at about R18.5m. Based on about 123.4-million MTNZF shares in issue, this translates to a NAV per share value of 15c.

This is being done because MTNZF’s principal business of holding shares in MTN has been concluded; hence, the board proposes returning the NAV to shareholders and delisting.

MTNZF was established as a ring-fenced, special-purpose vehicle through which qualifying members of the black public could indirectly invest and hold shares in MTN Group. The vehicle holds about 77-million MTN shares, amounting to about 4% of MTN’s issued share capital.

In June, MTNZF raised about R3bn via an accelerated bookbuild of about 23.77-million MTN shares.

The share placement came 10 months after MTN proposed extending the 2016 MTN broad-based BEE scheme operated through MTNZF by three years to November 2027.

MTN, like most corporates with such programmes, had term limits in place that were reviewed periodically. Others, such as MultiChoice, have set up their BEE schemes to be open-ended with no term limits.

In mid-July MTNZF was given the green light to proceed with a R2.5bn payout to its investors.

To meet local takeover regulations, MTNZF has constituted an independent board to consider the transaction. The board comprises Belinda Mapongwana, Edward Pitsi and Grant Gelink.

Last week, MTN Group reported a strong broad-based performance across its markets in the third quarter, led by MTN Nigeria and MTN Ghana.

Highlights of the period included the growth in subscribers to beyond the 300-million mark, and MTN Nigeria restoring positive retained income and net equity positions and resuming the payment of dividends, the group said on Monday.

The value of fintech transactions increased by 38% to $342.3bn (R5.84-trillion).

Group service revenue increased by 25.9% in the quarter to end-September and was up 22.6% in constant currency.