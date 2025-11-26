PODCAST | Mobile operators weigh in on latest Rica developments

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Improvements to SA’s RICA legislation is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nomvuyiso Batyi, CEO of the Association for Comms and Technology (ACT).

ACT is an industry body looking out for the interests of SA’s large telecom operators.

The nonprofit organisation comprises operators Cell C, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, MTN, Rain, Telkom and Vodacom.

The discussion focuses on the latest developments around Rica and what they mean for SA’s ICT industry.

Following the Constitutional Court’s 2021 ruling and the president’s referral of the Rica Amendment Bill back to parliament in late 2024, the conversation around surveillance, privacy and compliance remains highly relevant in 2025.

According to Batyi, the court’s July 2025 order introducing interim judicial oversight highlights the urgency of reform and the uncertainty facing operators and consumers alike.

Batyi says there are a number of issues that the association is advocating for, highlighting some of the other priorities outside of Rica.

She explains how telecoms companies are navigating this evolving regulatory environment while balancing privacy, innovation, and national security.

Topics of discussion include: possible improvements to Rica legislation; the main issues affecting the sector and its players; the relationship with regulators; and efforts to bring more communications providers into the SA market.

