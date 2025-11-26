Vukile upgrades 2026 guidance after strong first-half

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vukile’s Iberian portfolio includes Bonaire Shopping Centre in Valencia, on the east coast of Spain. Picture: SUPPLIED

Fresh from its successful R2.65bn equity raise in October, Vukile Property Fund has upgraded its 2026 guidance and now expects growth in both funds from operations per share and a dividend of at least 9%.

The group said in the first half of the year it successfully integrated the recently acquired assets in Spain and Portugal into its core operations.

“These assets are now contributing meaningfully to the portfolio’s performance and have strengthened our presence in Iberia, creating a high-performing and scalable platform that positions us well for sustained growth in the years ahead,” it said.

Vukile reported a 36.9% rise in gross property revenue to R2.9bn in the six months ended September, with profit attributable to the owners up 90.1% at R2.36bn.

Funds from operations of 83.9c per share and the interim dividend of 60.2c per share were up 9%.

The group said its SA portfolio delivered like-for-like retail net operating income (NOI) growth of 10%, driven by topline growth and a tight focus on reducing costs. The cost-to-income ratio reduced from 15.3% to 12.5%, driven by solar PV and operational efficiencies.

In Spain and Portugal, where recent acquisitions serve as a springboard for further expansion, it reported like-for-like gross rental income growth of 8.2% and normalised like-for-like NOI growth of 8.7%.

Vukile ended the first half with a strong balance sheet and significant liquidity, which is set to fund future expansion. It has available cash balances of R2.3bn and undrawn debt facilities of R2.4bn. It also has additional cash of R2.65bn raised from October’s equity raise.

For the year ending March 2026, Vukile has upgraded its guidance and anticipates FFO per share of at least 173.1c and a full-year dividend of at least 143.6c per share, both up at least 9%.

“This improved outlook is supported by a well-capitalised balance sheet, which provides a solid foundation to navigate the second half of the year with confidence and agility,” it said.

The funds raised from last month’s equity raise will be deployed into strategic, value-enhancing acquisitions in SA and Iberia, ensuring continued growth in the medium to long term.