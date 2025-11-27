KAL hikes dividend on strong trading performance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Retail and agricultural company KAL Group rewarded shareholders with a dividend hike after reporting a stronger financial performance for the year to end-September.

The company said it had largely paid off the debt taken on to fund its acquisition of retailer PEG Holdings and cited a strong trading performance for boosting cash flows.

Net cash from operating activities climbed 10% to R933.6m, it said.

The stronger performance fuelled a 7.5% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to R923.8m.

HEPS were up 10.6% at 620.98c.

The strong showing represents a recovery from the company’s disappointing set of financial 2024 results, in which headline earnings dipped 9% in the second half due to a challenging trading environment.

However, the improvement was offset by a 6.6% decline in revenue to R20.3bn, thanks largely to the “deflationary impact of fuel”, which contributed 5.8% to this decline.

A total dividend of 210c per share was declared — 30c higher than the previous year.

Shares in KAL were up 1.27% in early morning trading following the release of the results. They have lost about 8% this year as US tariff uncertainty and trade wars have weighed on sentiment.