KAL hikes dividend on strong trading performance

Retail and agricultural company KAL Group rewarded shareholders with a dividend hike after reporting a stronger financial performance for the year to end-September.
The company said it had largely paid off the debt taken on to fund its acquisition of retailer PEG Holdings and cited a strong trading performance for boosting cash flows.
Net cash from operating activities climbed 10% to R933.6m, it said.
The stronger performance fuelled a 7.5% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to R923.8m.
HEPS were up 10.6% at 620.98c.
The strong showing represents a recovery from the company’s disappointing set of financial 2024 results, in which headline earnings dipped 9% in the second half due to a challenging trading environment.
However, the improvement was offset by a 6.6% decline in revenue to R20.3bn, thanks largely to the “deflationary impact of fuel”, which contributed 5.8% to this decline.
A total dividend of 210c per share was declared — 30c higher than the previous year.
Shares in KAL were up 1.27% in early morning trading following the release of the results. They have lost about 8% this year as US tariff uncertainty and trade wars have weighed on sentiment.
