Life Healthcare says technology won’t replace nurses at the bedside

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Life Healthcare plans to add 89 acute hospital beds, 40 acute rehabilitation beds and 20 renal stations in the 2026 financial year.

Technology cannot replace the human touch at the bedside, the head of private hospital group Life Healthcare said as the company embarks on a new digital strategy.

“Care in acute hospitals is delivered by nurses, not by medical-grade watches on your wrist. When a nurse comes to check on you she does more than just check your vitals — she looks at you,” Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood said on Thursday. “Care and ‘hands-on’ is an important aspect of the way nurses have been trained and the way care gets delivered,” he said.

Life Healthcare is implementing a digitalisation strategy with an enterprise architecture that enables a modular approach, providing the company with the flexibility to introduce new technology when it is relevant and appropriate, he said in an interview shortly after the company released its annual results for the year to end-September.

Revenue from continuing operations grew 6% to R25.1bn as a 1.1% growth in paid patient days drove occupancy to 69.7%, up from 69% a year ago.

Life Healthcare intends to digitise the entire patient “journey” from admission to the submission of medical scheme claims, said Wharton-Hood, and has developed a cloud-based machine learning platform that will enable the deployment of machine learning models.

His experience in the banking sector highlighted the importance of building technology platforms that are flexible and sustainable, said Wharton-Hood, a former Standard Bank deputy CEO.

Rival Capitec has forged ahead with faster and “far cheaper” technological advances, he said.

Life Healthcare’s core business operates 42 acute hospitals, but it also provides renal dialysis, mental health care, rehabilitation services, radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and nuclear medicine.

During the period under review, Life Healthcare concluded its sale of Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) to pharmaceutical company Lantheus for up to $755m, of which $355m was received upfront. The balance is contingent on future sales of LMI products to 2034. A special dividend of R2.35 per share was paid on September 22 from these proceeds.

The disposal resulted in a profit recognised within discontinued operations and a R2.9bn fair value adjustment to its Piramal liability, which reduced earnings from continuing operations but did not affect normalised earnings per share (NEPS).

Life Healthcare reported a 10.1% increase in NEPS to 100.3c. This metric, which excludes nontrading-related items, reflects the underlying performance of Life Healthcare’s business, said Wharton-Hood.

Life Healthcare reported a headline loss per share from continuing operations of 93.9c compared with HEPS of 93.4c a year ago.

A final cash dividend of 35c per share was declared, an increase of 12.9% on last year.

The disposals of LMI in the current year and the Alliance Medical Group in the previous year affected earnings in both periods. Comparability between the two financial years was consequently complex, Life Healthcare said.

The group said it delivered a good trading performance in the majority of its facilities. However, its results were dampened by several facilities operating below expectations and a disappointing first-half performance in the renal dialysis business acquired from Fresenius Medical Care.

Life Healthcare plans greenfield and brownfield expansion in the year ahead. It expects to open its new 140-bed Life Paarl Valley Hospital in 2027 and will add 89 acute hospital beds, 40 acute rehabilitation beds and 20 renal stations.

Apart from adding a new cathlab and a new vascular lab to the acute business, it will continue to grow its diagnostics business and will add three new PET-CT sites. The two cyclotrons built in partnership with Africa X-Ray Industrial and Medical are expected to come online after regulatory approval is given.

Life Healthcare expects to drive hospital occupancies to 70% and aims to attract 140 new specialists.

Capital expenditure for the 2026 financial year is expected to be about R2.5bn.

The share price broke an eight-day losing streak on Thursday, closing up 2% to R10.71.