Life Healthcare to add more hospital and rehab beds, renal stations and specialists

Life Healthcare plans to add 89 acute hospital beds, 40 acute rehabilitation beds and 20 renal stations in the 2026 financial year.

The group reported solid revenue growth from continuing operations for the year ended September of 6% to R25.1bn, with activity growth in paid patient days (PPDs) of 1.1% resulting in occupancy of 69.7%, up from 69% a year ago.

Included in the results are facilities the group is remediating through its asset optimisation process. Excluding the impact of these assets, the balance of the business recorded PPD growth of 2.2% and occupancy of about 72%, it said.

Earlier this month the group reported that profit from continuing operations had been affected by an adjustment of R2.9bn to the Piramal liability.

Piramal relates to a pre-existing liability, measured at fair value and accounted for as part of continuing operations. It relates to earnout payments of up to $400m (R6.87bn) linked to milestones of future sales of Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) products through to 2034.

The adjustment equated to a reduction in earnings of about 201c per share, the group said previously.

The group sold LMI to Lantheus earlier this year for up to $755m of which $355m was received upfront. The balance is contingent on future sales of LMI products through to 2034. A special dividend of R2.35 per share was paid on September 22 from these proceeds.

Normalised earnings per share (NEPS) increased by 10.1% to 100.3c. The group says NEPS, which excludes nontrading-related items, better reflects the performance of its Southern African underlying business.

However, it reported a headline loss per share from continuing operations of 93.9c compared with headline earnings per share of 93.4c a year ago.

A final cash dividend of 35c per share was declared, an increase of 12.9%.

The disposals of LMI in the current year and the Alliance Medical Group (AMG) in the prior year significantly affected earnings in both periods. Comparability between the two financial years was complex, Life Healthcare said.

The group said it delivered a good trading performance in the large majority of its facilities.

However, its results were negatively affected by a few facilities operating below expectation as well as the renal dialysis business acquired from Fresnius Medical Care (FMC), it said.

In the 2026 financial year the group plans to add 89 acute hospital beds, 40 acute rehabilitation beds and 20 renal stations. It will continue with the building of the new 140-bed Life Paarl Valley Hospital, which is expected to open in 2027.

In addition, a new cathlab and a new vascular lab will be added to the acute business and it will continue to grow its diagnostics business and will be adding three new PET-CT sites. The two cyclotrons built in partnership with Africa X-Ray Industrial and Medical will become operational after completing the regulatory approval process.

The group is in the process of acquiring an additional hospital property which is currently leased.

It will continue to drive occupancies to 70% with PPD growth expected to be around 1%. It expects to recruit about 140 new specialists.

As part of the asset optimisation process, the group will focus on operational efficiencies and cost management and continue the improvement of Life Renal Dialysis.

Capex for the 2026 financial year is expected to be about R2.5bn.