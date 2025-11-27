Nampak shares jump as it expects full-year earnings to triple

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shares in packaging group Nampak jumped more than 7% in early trade on Thursday after it said it expected its headline earnings from continuing operations to triple, as its turnaround strategy continues to bear fruit.

The group expects to report HEPS of between 10,100c and 10,700c for the year ended September compared with 3,361.1c a year ago, it said in a statement on Thursday.

EPS is expected to be 75%-92% higher.

In the prior year, the group classified various assets as held for sale and discontinued operations in keeping with the asset disposal programme.

Significant one-off post-tax items affecting HEPS and EPS included an interest cost reduction of R369m, a pension fund surplus of R47m and a net R195m settlement of an outstanding Covid-19 insurance claim.

The prior year benefited from a post-retirement medical aid gain of R212m, offset by other nonrecurring costs of R372m.

Nampak recently announced the appointment of Riaan Heyl as its new CEO from February 2026, after a period of unexpected leadership changes and ongoing business transformation efforts.

The appointment comes after a turbulent succession process at the packaging group.

Phil Roux, who has led Nampak since 2022 and has overseen restructuring, debt reduction and operational streamlining, had planned to retire at end-September.

He was to be succeeded by Andrew Hood, then COO and head of the diversified portfolio, from October.

But Hood resigned, citing family reasons, leaving the company without a designated successor. Nampak’s board extended Roux’s tenure beyond his planned retirement to provide continuity while a permanent replacement was sought.

Roux’s time in charge saw Nampak cut debt, improve margins and dispose of assets, including Bevcan Nigeria. The group also narrowed its portfolio and invested in selective capacity expansion projects as part of its turnaround strategy.

In September the group’s deal to dispose of its 51.43% shareholding in Nampak Zimbabwe to TSL for as much as $25m was terminated.

Nampak said it had received notification from TSL that, notwithstanding a successful due diligence and competition authority approval process, circumstances for TSL in motivating the transaction to their shareholders had changed, and they had elected to withdraw from the deal, which Nampak agreed to.

Nampak remains committed to its strategic plan to dispose of its Zimbabwean asset on commercially acceptable terms.

Since 2023, under Roux, the group has implemented a comprehensive turnaround plan, including board and management changes, a business model review, a capital and debt restructuring programme, a rights offer and a new strategy focused on its core metals business.

It achieved its previously set-out lender requirement to repay R720m of net debt from disposals by end-September 2024 by using the proceeds from the disposals of the Liquid Cartons businesses in SA, Nampak Zambia, Nampak Malawi and Rigid Plastic SA.

The Johannesburg-based company also exited Nigeria, where forex losses were particularly acute as the naira depreciated sharply against the dollar, resulting in a surge in costs for raw materials funded in the US currency.

At 9.50am on the JSE, its shares were 7.4% higher at R564.99, taking its year-to-date gains to 37.8%.

Nampak expects to release its results on December 8.