Zoho Expense brings smarter travel management to SA’s SMEs

From faster approvals to automated compliance, Zoho Expense is reshaping how South African SMEs handle travel and expenses.

The South African corporate travel market is on the brink of a significant transformation. According to a report by Stellar Market Research, corporate travel in SA is projected to rise from $2.5bn in 2024 to $5bn by 2032.

Yet the journey towards this bright future is filled with challenges. Rising airfare, escalating fuel costs, budget constraints, outdated systems and fragmented processes threaten operational efficiency.

To navigate these hurdles, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) must strategically embrace innovative travel and expense management solutions, ensuring they control costs while paving the way for sustainable growth.

The hidden cost of unmanaged travel for SMEs

Imagine a thriving business where travel is essential, but oversight is common. With no negotiated rates, every flight and hotel booking erodes profits, and costs silently escalate beyond what larger corporate players experience.

Eager to meet deadlines, employees use the relative independence common in SMEs and frequently bypass company guidelines, booking trips on their own terms.

Meanwhile, finance teams in the office chase paper receipts and struggle with error-prone spreadsheets, causing frequent delays and wasting precious time.

As inflation, rising fuel costs and SA’s unique geography compound the pressure, unmanaged travel slowly drains resources, stifling the organisation’s growth ambitions.

Why travel processes remain broken

Without a single, unified travel system and process, many SMEs struggle with managing expenses and booking travel efficiently. Additionally, using paper-based expense reporting is time-consuming and prone to mistakes.

With a lack of proper financial tracking, it’s difficult to see where money is going, and poor integration between finance, HR and operations complicates workflows.

As a result, SMEs find it challenging to address inefficiencies and cut unnecessary costs. In addition, such a scattered approach weakens their ability to negotiate better rates.

How the right digital tools transform travel management

Imagine a small business shifting from manual bookings and paper receipts to a centralised digital platform that automates travel reservations and enforces company policies, curbing errors and speeding up approvals.

Receipts are now digitally captured and uploaded instantly, freeing finance teams. Leaders gain real-time insight into travel expenses across departments via intuitive dashboards, giving them confidence to control budgets effectively.

This single integrated solution cuts costs, empowers smarter decisions and streamlines travel experiences, helping SMEs turn travel from a headache into a strategic advantage.

Built for smarter SME travel

Managing travel and expenses can be overwhelming for South African SMEs, especially with tight budgets and compliance with Sars regulations. Zoho Expense offers a streamlined solution, simplifying the entire process, from booking to reporting.

Employees can easily arrange travel within company policies, while customisable workflows enable instant approvals from managers, ensuring compliance without delays.

This creates a win-win situation, combining the administrative nimbleness that SMEs are known for with strategic and operational oversight.

With AI-powered receipt scanning and real-time dashboards, employees minimise manual entry and reduce errors, saving valuable time. For instance, Zia, Zoho’s AI assistant, reminds users about pending reports and identifies uncategorised expenses, fostering resource efficiency.

Zoho Expense also automates VAT compliance and supports multiple currencies, making it suitable for local and international dealings. Its integrations with popular accounting tools and mobile apps allow seamless expense tracking and approvals.

Combining automation, AI and mobile accessibility, Zoho Expense transforms expense management into an efficient and reliable process, enabling SMEs to focus on growth.

With over 500 claims coming in every month, we were spending too much time just chasing approvals and checking limits. Zoho Expense helped us save over 100 hours each month by automating that entire process. It’s easy for our teams to use and it’s brought a lot more clarity and control to our operations . — Leena Moolya, head of the Global Finance Capability Centre at Brainlabs

The strategic value SMEs can unlock

Zoho Expense delivers significant value to South African SMEs by enhancing cost control and operational efficiency. It helps businesses reduce travel and expense overspending through strict policy compliance and negotiated rates.

Automated reporting streamlines administrative tasks, allowing finance teams to monitor budgets effectively and identify cost-cutting opportunities proactively.

These efficiencies enable employees to focus more on client-facing activities instead of admin work, boosting overall productivity. Real-time dashboards foster transparency and accountability by offering clear insights into spending patterns.

Zoho Expense’s scalable platform also supports regional expansion and adapts to evolving business needs.

Making travel a growth enabler, not a cost centre

Zoho Expense turns the process of travel and expense management into an actual growth engine, giving SMEs the visibility, control and compliance they need to cut costs and stay competitive. For businesses aiming to scale confidently, it’s not just a tool, it’s an essential partner in sustainable success.

This article was sponsored by Zoho Expense.