From compliance to impact: how strategic B-BBEE implementation transforms SA business

Eruditio’s accredited programmes move beyond creating job seekers — they develop talent pipelines for growing SMMEs.

In SA’s evolving transformation landscape, the focus is shifting from mere compliance to measurable business impact.

“Too often, transformation initiatives treat skills development and enterprise supplier development (ESD) as separate compliance exercises,” says Mbulelo Lekgetho, GM at Eruditio Skills Development Consultants.

He says this fragmented approach misses the fundamental synergy: small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) cannot grow without capacity, and skills training without economic opportunity creates qualified unemployment.

The missing link: where skills meet enterprise

While B-BBEE policies cost an estimated R145bn to R290bn annually in compliance expenses, forward-thinking organisations are discovering that real transformation happens at the intersection of skills development and ESD, where capacity building meets economic opportunity.

The data reveals a stark reality: only 61% of ESD targets were achieved in 2021, representing not just missed compliance opportunities but unrealised potential for business growth and societal transformation. Yet companies that embrace integrated B-BBEE implementation are proving that transformation and profitability can coexist.

Eruditio’s approach is simple yet effective: combine skills development accredited by the Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) with hands-on enterprise support to create sustainable economic participation.

“We bridge this gap through accredited learnerships and skills programmes designed with both learner employability and SMME capacity in mind,” says Keneioe Soke, training manager at Eruditio.

The reality is that corporates recognise the distinction between compliance provision and genuine impact. As one major banking client notes: “Eruditio has offered us quality training services and we recommend its services to prospective companies seeking training interventions.”

Building capacity that drives growth

Eruditio has trained over 6,900 learners through accredited programmes, while its ESD programmes have generated 33% turnover growth for participating SMMEs. This demonstrates that where skills development aligns with enterprise opportunity, both individuals and businesses thrive.

SA’s skills challenge isn’t just about training; it’s about building capacity that translates into economic productivity.

The global soft skills training market reached $33.4bn in 2024 and is projected to grow to $92.6bn by 2033, reflecting an 11.34% compound annual growth rate. This growth underscores the critical gap between available talent and market-ready skills.

“This isn’t training for training’s sake. It’s strategic capacity building that addresses the critical shortages preventing SMMEs from scaling,” says Lekgetho.

“When an entrepreneur lacks financial management skills, their business stagnates. When they can’t navigate digital tools, competitive advantage is lost. When their team lacks customer service capabilities, market share is forfeited.”

The enterprise development multiplier effect

Research shows properly supported SMMEs achieve 33% growth in turnover and 29% growth in operating profit. But this support must go beyond capital injection; it requires comprehensive capacity building.

South African corporates channel R20bn to R30bn annually into ESD programmes, yet many fail to deliver sustainable outcomes because they overlook the skills dimension.

Eruditio’s integrated model addresses this gap directly. Its ESD programmes build capacity for qualifying SMMEs through targeted skills interventions. Entrepreneurs receive business management training, employees gain technical certifications, and leadership teams develop strategic planning capabilities. The result: businesses equipped not just to survive compliance requirements, but to compete and grow.

This approach has impacted 50,750 lives through financial literacy initiatives alone, creating economically literate citizens who can make informed decisions, manage household finances, and participate meaningfully in the economy.

“When financial literacy combines with entrepreneurship training and access to markets through ESD programmes, transformation becomes tangible,” says Lekgetho.

From training certificates to economic participation

Years of fragmentation in the training provider landscape have created a credibility crisis: completion certificates that don’t translate to employment, training that doesn’t address real business needs, and compliance investments that yield minimal transformation.

Eruditio addresses these challenges through its SETA and Quality Council For Trades & Occupations (QCTO) accreditation, ensuring quality and market relevance.

“Consider the journey,” says Lekgetho. “A young person completes a learnership in business administration through our programmes. Rather than joining SA’s unemployment statistics, they’re placed with an SMME participating in the same corporate’s ESD programme.

“The SMME gains a trained employee without bearing training costs. The learner gains employment and practical experience. The corporate fulfills both skills development and ESD scorecard requirements. Everyone benefits.”

This integrated approach extends across multiple sectors and skill levels. From technical learnerships in hospitality and retail to soft skills training in communication and leadership, Eruditio aligns training content with market demand and enterprise need.

Its programmes develop talent pipelines that feed directly into growing SMMEs, moving beyond simply creating job seekers.

The strategic imperative

As SA grapples with 32.9% unemployment and persistent skills shortages, the urgency of integrated transformation solutions intensifies. The old model of separate silos for skills development, ESD, and other scorecard elements simply cannot deliver the scale of impact required.

“The path forward demands a fundamental shift: viewing skills development as the foundation for sustainable enterprise development, and enterprise development as the market for skilled talent,” says Lekgetho.

“This integration transforms both interventions from compliance costs into strategic investments that strengthen supply chains, build local capacity, and create sustainable employment.”

For JSE-listed companies and large corporates, the question isn’t whether to invest in transformation, but how to ensure maximum return on that investment.

The answer lies in partnering with specialists who understand that genuine empowerment requires both opportunity and capacity. When skills development meets enterprise support, compliance truly becomes impact.

Ultimately, Eruditio’s work confirms that integrated skills development and ESD create measurable business outcomes. With over 13 years in operation and strong client testimonials, the results speak for themselves.

When Lekgetho speaks of “making a tangible difference in people’s lives and helping redress economic imbalances”, he’s describing transformation measured not in scorecards but in thriving businesses and employed graduates.

Eruditio Skills Development Consultants is a SETA- and QCTO-accredited training provider specialising in integrated B-BBEE implementation. With over 13 years of experience and Level 1 B-BBEE status, Eruditio combines skills development with ESD to deliver measurable business impact.

This article was sponsored by Eruditio.