Saru secures Samsung sponsorship amid 74% commercial surge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) has secured a sponsorship with electronics giant Samsung, capping a successful year in which its commercial efforts surged more than 70% as the on-field exploits of the Springboks translate into commercial success.

Samsung on Thursday joined a string of blue-chip companies that have backed Saru over the past 12 months, including FNB, which has taken over from MTN as the title sponsor. Coca-Cola and Pick n Pay have also signed on as Saru sponsors.

The Samsung sponsorship will serve as the official mobile and consumer electronics partner of the Springboks, Springbok Women, Junior Springboks, Springbok Sevens and Springbok Women’s Sevens.

The partnership will also see the South Korean multinational appliance and consumer electronics major become an associate sponsor of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship.

Saru president Mark Alexander told Business Day that 2025 has been an exceptional year for the organisation, which is the custodian of rugby in the country.

“We have increased our commercial activities by 74% this year. The organisation is a trusted organisation and we have a lot of goodwill from South Africans and from corporate South Africa who have stood up and backed us,” Alexander said.

Justin Hume, vice-president of mobile experience at Samsung. Picture: Samsung

Justin Hume, vice-president of mobile experience at Samsung, said: “It’s a long-term investment in South African sport, national talent pathways, and the broader rugby community. The future of fan engagement will be shaped by the fusion of technology, storytelling and — of course — world-class performances on the part of the players.”

Saru reported its biggest loss in nearly 30 years in the 2024 financial year with the governing body blaming it on the failure to bring in an equity partner. This is according to Saru’s annual report released in June.

However, Saru reported at the time that a strong start to 2025 had improved the outlook considerably.

The nearly R100m loss in 2024 came after the union’s deal to sell 20% of its commercial rights to US private equity firm Ackerley Sports Group for $75m fell through when the proposal failed to garner the required 75% support of Saru’s member unions a year ago.

Alexander said the search for an equity partner has been put on ice for now.

“We have packed that idea. We have appointed an independent financial adviser to look into the totality of rugby in South Africa. At the end of the day our members will tell us how we can make rugby more sustainable,” he said.

“Having said that, for the last five years in a row, the most sustainable rugby union [in the world] out of the top 12 has been Saru. This is a mean feat considering we are a Third World country with a fluctuating currency.”