Quantum Foods’ profit boosted by animal feeds and African operations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Quantum Foods delivered a solid performance in the 2025 financial year, underpinned by operational efficiencies and volume recovery, which led to improved profitability.

Its animal feeds division was a highlight, as it reported a substantial recovery in volumes.

The group increased revenue by 12.9% to R7.15bn in the year ended September, while operating profit grew by 55.3% to R361m.

HEPS increased by 67.1% to 134.4c and the company declared a final dividend of 34c per share.

“Quantum Foods delivered a year of operational progress and strategic alignment, strengthening our feed, farming and egg businesses, while advancing growth opportunities in Africa,” the group said.

Quantum Foods (Ruby-Gay Martin)

“In Africa, profitability improved, particularly in Uganda, although operations in Zambia and Mozambique remained difficult, with the latter affected by looting during the political unrest,” it added.

Revenue in Quantum Foods’ Animal Feeds division was up 5.6% to R3.3bn and total feed volumes increased by 8.7%, supported by strong product performance across all species and layer feed volume recovery.

Year-on-year stock losses declined through focused actions and strong operational execution. The Malmesbury feed mill operated at full capacity, underscoring the rationale for the current expansion.

An explosion at the intake facility in June 2024 caused a temporary disruption, but repairs were completed by December.

The group’s Farming division reported an 8.5% increase in revenue to just over R2bn.

The genetic performance of the Ross 308 birds improved at both breeder and broiler levels, and Quantum Foods said it had successfully implemented cost management initiatives.

Total day-old chick production increased by 6.4% compared to the previous year, but live broiler volumes decreased by 0.3% due to a slight reduction in the number of broilers supplied.

The egg business, under the Nulaid brand, delivered a strong recovery, growing revenue by 47%.

Despite a 17.1% decline in average selling prices, increased volumes and disciplined cost management sustained profitability and ensured a positive contribution.

Supply was 79.5% higher than the previous year, supporting the rationale for the reopening of the Pinetown packing station in KwaZulu-Natal in August 2024, assisting with re-establishing the group’s presence.

The group said its African operations demonstrated resilience despite external shocks, proving the resilience and recovery capacity of the portfolio.

“Our strategic priorities remain securing a partner in Mozambique, executing the day-old-chick expansion in Uganda, stabilising Lusaka operations and pursuing organic egg growth in Zambia,” Quantum Foods said.

“Looking ahead, we will focus on completing major capital projects, improving efficiency, expanding broiler and African operations.”

Despite persistent challenges, including ongoing HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) risks and broader economic volatility, the group said it was entering its 2026 financial year with a clear strategy, a strengthened operational base and the capability to deliver sustainable growth.

“Future value creation will come from scaling efficient, lower-risk production models, leveraging technology to enhance efficiencies, planning and logistics, and deepening our presence in African growth markets.”