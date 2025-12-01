Pick n Pay succession gains momentum as CFO prepares to step down

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pick n Pay has announced a major change in its top leadership, confirming that group CFO Lerena Olivier will step down from the role in August 2026 as part of a planned succession process.

The moves come as Pick n Pay works to steady its business and deliver on its turnaround plan after a challenging period. The board said the transition provides stability across the finance function and ensures the group is positioned for the next phase of its recovery.

Olivier, who joined the retailer in 2011 and became CFO in 2019, has played a central role in guiding the group through some of its most difficult periods, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 KwaZulu-Natal riots and the company’s 2025 recapitalisation programme, Pick n Pay said in an announcement on Monday.

The board credited her for strengthening financial management, governance and capital structure during her 14 years at the company.

Though she will leave the CFO position, Olivier is not exiting the group. Pick n Pay said she will move into a strategic role supporting CEO Sean Summers and the executive team on key projects tied to Pick n Pay’s turnaround plan.

Tina Rookledge, an experienced finance and governance executive, will join Pick n Pay in February next year; the retailer said she will work closely with Olivier before taking over as CFO after the company’s 2026 AGM.

Rookledge brings more than 20 years of professional services experience, including six years as EY Western Cape regional managing partner. She has worked with Pick n Pay in the past and has led large teams on complex projects for multinational companies.

The retailer said her appointment is part of a structured transition designed to support operational improvement and long-term value creation.

“In her new role at Pick n Pay, Rookledge will leverage her experience to support the group’s turnaround strategy, focusing on operational performance, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.”

In addition to the CFO succession, the group has also announced the appointment of Thabo Leeuw as an independent nonexecutive director from February.