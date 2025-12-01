PODCAST | What will it take to grow South Africa’s e-commerce pie?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The development of e-commerce amongst South Africa’s small businesses is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sarah Holloway, COO at BoxCommerce.

The conversation focuses on the e-commerce landscape in South Africa and other emerging markets.

BoxCommerce facilitates digital trade for small businesses. In essence, the company helps businesses to set up and operate their e-commerce enterprises.

The platform integrates payments, logistics, social media marketing tools, inventory management and order management.

Holloway says unlike competitors built for Europe or America, BoxCommerce was specifically built for the African market and other emerging markets such as Indonesia.

She says that traditional platforms often require expensive developers and designers, which small businesses in Africa cannot afford

The company prioritises localising their service for each country, such as integrating M-Pesa in Kenya or specific QR payment methods in Indonesia.

Through the discussion, Holloway highlights the growth of e-commerce in SA; BoxCommerce’s business model; the competitive landscape and importance of localisation.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.