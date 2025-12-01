Remgro and IHL to restructure their interests in Mediclinic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Remgro and Investment Holding Limited (IHL) plan to restructure their respective interests in Mediclinic Holdings, they said on Monday.

Remgro said in a cautionary announcement that it has reached an in-principle, non-binding agreement with IHL and the potential transaction would result in Remgro acquiring full ownership of Mediclinic Southern Africa and IHL acquiring full ownership of Hirslanden, the Swiss operations of Mediclinic Holdings.

Remgro and IHL, which is a unit of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Holding, will then continue to hold their respective joint interests in the Middle East and Spire Healthcare Group Plc businesses, Remgro said in a statement on Monday.

Remgro said healthcare delivery had become increasingly shaped by rapidly changing regulatory, clinical and patient dynamics.

“The landscape continues to evolve at a faster rate than ever before, driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, ageing populations and an exponential expansion in medical knowledge and technology. These forces are creating new opportunities and expectations for quality and breadth of services, while intensifying pricing and regulatory pressures across markets,” it said.

“Remgro and IHL believe that assuming ownership in their respective home markets will enhance strategic focus and operational alignment and drive agility in response to market dynamics,” Remgro said.

The potential transaction will align Remgro and IHL’s ownership and leadership more closely with their respective home markets, enabling both groups to tailor their respective clinical and operational strategies to local market dynamics and patient needs.

Both remain strongly aligned to invest for the long term in the private healthcare sector broadly and to realise the potential of Mediclinic Holdings’ network of hospitals, clinics and other facilities.

“As such, Remgro and IHL will maintain their joint interests in the Middle East, a region that continues to represent a compelling opportunity for joint growth and collaboration. This will solidify the partnership between Remgro and IHL, presenting the business with a shareholding foundation to continue its growth trajectory in the UAE,” Remgro said.

Every effort would be made to accommodate all employees within the future structures and to explore reasonable alternatives, Remgro said.

For the six months ended September, Mediclinic Holdings reported a 10% increase in revenue to $2.56bn, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 23% to $397m.

The results were driven by underlying volume growth, particularly in the Middle East, and a favourable speciality mix.

The potential transaction is subject to ongoing engagement between Remgro and IHL. It is subject to finalisation of negotiations and the conclusion of definitive and binding transaction agreements, as well as regulatory approvals in relevant jurisdictions and approval by the boards of Remgro and IHL.

As negotiations are ongoing and remain subject to finalisation, Remgro shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in their Remgro securities.

Further announcements will be made as negotiations progress, it said.

The parties were working towards the conclusion of a transaction implementation agreement early in 2026 and they expected it to be implemented by the end of the fourth quarter of 2026.

In early trade Remgro’s shares were up 2.27% at R177.80, taking its year-to-date gains to 17%.