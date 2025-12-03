PwC names Anastacia Tshesane as South Africa CEO

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PwC South Africa has appointed Anastacia Tshesane as its next CEO, effective July 1, succeeding Shirley Machaba, who will retire after a 24-year career at the firm.

Tshesane, who has spent 19 years at PwC, chairs the PwC South Africa governing board and the PwC Africa governance board. She will hand over these roles to Alsue du Preez, PwC’s Africa insurance leader, who has 18 years of partner experience managing large listed financial services clients, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In her role as an assurance partner, Tshesane worked across financial services, consumer markets and industrial products and services, leading audits for local and multinational companies.

Dion Shango, PwC Africa CEO, said Tshesane played a key role in the firm’s governance and operational oversight.

Machaba, who has led PwC South Africa since 2019, welcomed the planned succession.