Sappi’s share price soars on joint venture with Finnish firm

Sappi and Finland-based UPM-Kymmene Corporation (UPM) will combine their European graphic paper businesses into a newly formed joint venture as the industry grapples with structural decline, excess capacity and rising costs.

The proposed transaction has a combined enterprise value of €1.42 billion (R28bn), “excluding the value of the expected synergy benefits”, Sappi said in a statement on Thursday.

Sappi’s share price soared 10.6% to R23.99 after the announcement, the most since February 2022.

The two companies have signed a non-binding letter of intent to establish a 50:50 jointly owned company that will house Sappi’s European graphic paper assets and UPM’s Communications Paper business in Europe, the UK and the US. The joint venture will operate as an independent, privately held entity.

Sappi (Ruby-Gay Martin)

Definitive agreements are expected to be signed in the first half of next year, with closing targeted for the end of the year, subject to regulatory, shareholder and financing approvals.

UPM is a forestry and paper company with operations in graphic and speciality papers, pulp, biofuels, biochemicals and timber. The group is headquartered in Helsinki and has production facilities across Europe, North America and Asia.

Graphic paper demand has been in structural decline for decades, with the companies citing falling consumption, high energy costs, persistent overcapacity and growing Asian imports into Europe as the main pressures on the sector. Recent trade tensions and tariffs have further disrupted traditional trade flows, driving higher volumes of Asian paper exports into Europe.

The companies said consolidation is necessary to stabilise utilisation rates, strengthen industry resilience and ensure the long-term viability of domestic supply for the European printing sector.

Under the deal, Sappi will contribute five mills — at Gratkorn in Austria, Ehingen in Germany, Maastricht in the Netherlands and Kirkniemi in Finland — as well as its European wood supply joint ventures. UPM will contribute eight mills: the Augsburg, Schongau and Nordland paper lines 1 and 4 in Germany; the Caledonian mill in the UK; Rauma and RaumaCell, Kymi and Jämsänkoski line 6 in Finland; and the Blandin mill in the US.

The joint venture is expected to generate operational synergies of at least €100m (R1.98bn) a year through improved capacity utilisation and production efficiencies, the companies said.