Aveng to retain ownership of McConnell Dowell

Aveng has decided to retain its ownership of McConnell Dowell after investigating a range of options for its Australian construction arm.

“Following this extensive process, the board has concluded that the best route to obtaining value for shareholders at this juncture is for Aveng to retain its ownership of McConnell Dowell,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The group had previously said it was exploring options for the separation of McConnell Dowell, including a merger, sale or independent listing.

McConnell Dowell will continue its focus on improving operational performance, Aveng said. Thst includes improving profitability, sustainably and winning quality new work.

McConnell Dowell has secured new work in excess of A$1.2bn in the current financial year and has been confirmed as the preferred bidder on a further A$1.2bn of contracts to be awarded in future periods, Aveng added.

McConnell Dowell operates in three geographical regions — Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia.

For the year ended June the infrastructure segment, which comprises McConnell Dowell, reported revenue of A$1.9bn, compared with A$2.4bn the previous year.

Aveng said that negotiations for the sale of the Moolmans business, its mining segment which operates in South Africa, continued with the preferred party.

This include detailed due diligence on contracts and an extended period of negotiations.

For the year ended June, Moolmans reported a 9.9% decline in revenue to R3bn following the completion of work on two contracts in late 2024. The business unit reported operating earnings of R1.8m, down from R24m the previous year.

Aveng also announced the appointment of Pieter van Greunen, a seasoned South African mining executive with more than 35 years’ experience, as MD of Moolmans with immediate effect.

For the 2025 financial year, Aveng reported a headline loss of A$84.6m after a profit of A$38m the previous year. The downturn was largely attributed to cost overruns and delays on the Kidston Pumped Hydro project in Queensland, Australia, and the Jurong Regional Line project in Singapore.

The group said previously that it entered the 2026 financial year with combined work in hand amounting to A$3.2bn.

The group expects to release its interim results on February 24.