Avon pledges no merger-related retrenchments in SA after tie-up

Consumer goods retailer Avon International has received approval to acquire UK-based Natura &Co UK, the owner of Avon’s South African operations. As part of the approval, Avon has agreed to no merger-related retrenchments in South Africa for two years following the merger.

According to the Competition Commission, Avon International is a company set up in England and Wales and is owned by an individual. The group is involved in industries worldwide, including technology, consumer goods, and media.

Natura &Co UK, the company being acquired, sells beauty and personal care products such as skincare, hair care, bath products, fragrances, and cosmetics. In South Africa, these products are sold through Avon Justine.

The commission said the deal is unlikely to harm competition in any market. However, the no merger-related retrenchments condition aims to protect local jobs.

Avon was acquired by Brazilian beauty group Natura &Co in 2020, bringing its global operations under Natura’s control. Over the next few years, Natura decided to streamline its business and focus on Latin America. In 2025, it agreed to sell Avon’s non-Latin American operations, including the UK and South African businesses, to Avon International, a company controlled by a private investor. This restructuring returned parts of Avon’s global operations to a new owner while Natura retained Avon’s Latin American business.

Correction: December 8 2025

This article has been altered to confirm that Avon agreed to no merger-related retrenchments for two years.