Dis-Chem founder Ivan Saltzman to step down as executive director 

Dis-Chem says founder Ivan Saltzman will retire from his executive role in June 2026, marking a major leadership transition at the pharmacy group he helped build into one of South Africa’s largest healthcare retailers.

Saltzman, who co-founded Dis-Chem in 1978, has been central to the company’s expansion from a small family-run business to a national retail powerhouse. Under his leadership, the group rolled out hundreds of stores, introduced new product lines, expanded regionally and listed on the JSE in 2016, it said.

Chairperson Larry Nestadt described him as “a driving force” behind Dis-Chem’s growth and “one of the retail giants of his generation”, saying the company would continue to benefit from his experience in his new strategic role.

Saltzman will remain on the board as a nonexecutive director and deputy chairperson.

He said the decision to step back from day-to-day management comes as Dis-Chem strengthens its leadership structures.

“It is the right time to move to a more strategic position,” he said, adding that he looked forward to supporting the group as deputy chairperson.

CEO Rui Morais said Saltzman’s influence will continue to guide the company’s decision-making.

“He built a brand, shaped an industry, and improved the lives of millions of people,” Morais said.

The announcement comes after reports that the retailer is undergoing a gradual leadership and ownership transition within the Saltzman family as it prepares to become a “healthcare authority”.

His son, Saul Saltzman, recently stepped down as an executive director after 19 years, effective next year in February. However, he will remain on the board as a nonindependent, nonexecutive director.

His departure followed a broader restructuring at the retailer, including Ivan stepping down as CEO in 2023, his wife Lynette exiting her executive role in 2022, and major share redistributions this year that shifted R6.8bn in shares to brothers Dan and Mark Saltzman.