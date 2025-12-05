Stor-Age raises R500m to support its property strategy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stor-Age Property Reit has raised R500m in an accelerated bookbuild and will use the proceeds to support its property strategy.

The group said on Friday that the capital raise attracted strong demand, with the bookbuild three times oversubscribed.

About 27.9-million new shares were placed at an issue price of R17.90 apiece, representing a discount of 0.7% to the volume weighted average traded price of Stor-Age shares on the JSE measured over the 30 business days ended December 4.

The proceeds of the equity raise will be applied to support the company’s 2030 Property Strategy, it said. Specifically, the funds will be used for identified acquisition and development opportunities and provide capacity for general corporate purposes.

The group, which specialises in acquiring, developing and managing self-storage properties in South Africa and the UK, has a property portfolio of 109 trading stores — 63 in South Africa and 46 in the UK.

Its 2030 Property Strategy is targeting 90 properties in South Africa and 70 in the UK.

Among its most recent acquisitions, the group acquired Lock-Up Storage in KwaZulu-Natal in October for R95m with 11,400m² GLA (gross lettable area) across two properties. Some of the proceeds will be used to fund the cash purchase price.

Construction started at Bramley in Hampshire in the UK in June at a development cost of R91m and building of a new flagship property at De Waterkant will begin in 2026.

It has also secured two new properties for development in Cape Town, taking the development pipeline to 19 properties.

The group, which is the largest self-storage fund and brand in South Africa and operates in the UK through its subsidiary Storage King, provides storage to more than 56,000 customers.

In its recent interim results, the group reported the combined value of the portfolio, including properties managed in joint venture partnerships, was R18.7bn.

For the six months ended September, it reported a 7.7% increase in property revenue to R699.1m, while distributable income was up almost 5% at R320.7m.

Investec Bank was the sole bookrunner for the bookbuild.