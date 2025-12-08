Nampak bullish on Angola as turnaround gains pace

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Packaging giant Nampak said it sees clear opportunities for expansion in its Angolan beverage can business as the company’s turnaround efforts continue to bear fruit.

The group expects to extend its winning streak into the new year after recent turnaround efforts saw it slashing net debt in half during the year ended September.

The bullish sentiment came after improvements in the Angolan business’s profitability outlook resulted in R351m worth of impairment losses being reversed during the latest financial year.

Beverage Angola reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of R360m, up 30% year on year.

“The beverage can business in Angola is poised for growth with clear opportunities for market expansion through increased substrate and market share growth, augmented by exports,” said Nampak.

“The customer base in Angola is expanding, providing an opportunity to utilise spare capacity. New fillers have been commissioned by customers in Angola and the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, which represents a new growth vector.”

The group’s rosy outlook was also underpinned by a healthier balance sheet, with net debt down 52% year on year at R2.1bn after a year of bumper profits.

The company reported revenue up 8% at R10.7bn, with net profit nearly doubling to R1.16bn.

Headline earnings more than tripled to R872m or R105.10 per share. However, the board decided not to declare an ordinary dividend for 2025.

Nampak recently announced the appointment of Riaan Heyl as its new CEO from February 2026, after a period of unexpected leadership changes and ongoing business transformation efforts.

The appointment comes after a turbulent succession process at the packaging group.

Phil Roux, who has led Nampak since 2022 and has overseen restructuring, debt reduction and operational streamlining, had planned to retire at the end of September.

Since 2023, under Roux, the group has implemented a comprehensive turnaround plan, including board and management changes, a business model review, a capital and debt restructuring programme, a rights offer and a new strategy focused on its core metals business.

It achieved its previously set-out lender requirement to repay R720m of net debt from disposals by end-September 2024 by using the proceeds from the disposals of the Liquid Cartons businesses in SA, Nampak Zambia, Nampak Malawi and Rigid Plastic SA.

The Johannesburg-based company also exited Nigeria, where forex losses were particularly acute as the naira depreciated sharply against the dollar, resulting in a surge in costs for raw materials funded in the US currency.