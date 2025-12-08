Paramount launches $108bn hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Harshita Mary Varghese, Aditya Soni and Dawn Chmielewski

Bengaluru — Paramount Skydance launched a hostile $108.4bn bid on Monday for Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), in a last-ditch effort to outbid Netflix and create a media powerhouse that would challenge the dominance of the streaming giant.

Netflix emerged victorious on Friday from a weeks-long bidding war with Paramount and Comcast, securing a $72bn equity deal for WBD’s TV, film studios and streaming assets. But Paramount’s latest attempt means the jockeying for WBD and its prized HBO and DC Comics assets will not come to a conclusion swiftly.

Netflix’s offer comes with a $5.8bn break-up fee and is likely to face strong antitrust scrutiny. US President Donald Trump raised questions about the offer over the weekend. The bid has already drawn sharp criticism from bipartisan legislators and Hollywood unions on concerns that it could lead to job cuts and higher prices for consumers.

Twists and turns

However, Paramount’s bid could also face scrutiny. A Paramount-WBD combination would boost its dominant position in the studio business, which some worry could lead to job losses as the industry rapidly consolidates.

Reuters had already reported, citing sources, that Paramount raised its offer to $30 a share on Thursday for the entire company, but that the WBD board had concerns about the financing.

Paramount submitted multiple offers starting in September to forge an entertainment powerhouse capable of challenging Netflix and tech giants such as Apple that have expanded into media. However, it faced rejections. Paramount remains one of Hollywood’s major studios but its box office record has been uneven, with occasional franchise wins offset by periods in which its slate has trailed Disney, Universal and WBD in US market share.

It had sent a letter to WBD, questioning the sale process and alleging the company has abandoned a fair bidding process and predetermined Netflix as the winner. That followed reports that WBD’s management called the Netflix deal a “slam dunk” while speaking negatively about Paramount’s offer.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Paramount CEO David Ellison said there is an “inherent bias” against his company in the bidding. “We will be the largest investor in this deal. We’re literally sitting here today because we are fighting for our shareholders, and we’re also fighting for the shareholders of WBD.”

Some analysts and industry experts see Paramount as the best candidate for acquiring WBD, given Ellison’s deep pockets. He is backed by his father, Oracle co-founder and the world’s second-richest person, Larry Ellison, who has close ties with the Trump administration.

Bloomberg News has reported Trump met Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in mid-November, telling the executive that WBD should sell to the highest bidder.

Morningstar analysts have said the combined Netflix-WBD would have substantial overlap and its combined streaming revenue would decline unless Netflix doubles its prices or runs separate platforms, neither of which the brokerage expects.

Looking to allay antitrust fears, Sarandos had said the deal would drive value for consumers, shareholders and talent, saying Netflix is “highly confident” in the regulatory process.

Analysts said Netflix’s motivation would stem from securing exclusive, long-term control over premium intellectual property and reducing reliance on external studios as it expands into gaming, live entertainment and broader consumer ecosystems.

Access to WBD’s vast trove of intellectual property would provide immediate credibility, audience reach and merchandising potential for its gaming ambitions, an area where Netflix is still building original content and brand recognition.