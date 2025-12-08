Stiff competition, low-priced imports keep Italtile sales muted

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Italtile has grown system-wide sales by 1.2% against a backdrop of tough global and South African conditions, enhanced competition in the industry and low-cost imports.

In a update for the the five months to end-November, the group said pressure from low-priced imports caused a decline in revenue at Ceramic Industries.

“In retail, we have been encouraged by some green shoots in the project market,” the group noted.

While retail tile volumes have increased as the group gained market share, average selling prices have continued to decrease as competition remains rife and poor consumer confidence has resulted in continued margin pressure on tile products, the group said on Monday.

Though interest rates have fallen, disappointingly low GDP growth has diminished any favourable impact and there is little sign of improvement in the building industry activity, it said.

System-wide retail turnover reported by its brands CTM, Italtile Retail and TopT rose by 1.2% year on year.

Combined manufacturing sales reported by Ceramic Industries and Ezee Tile Adhesive Manufacturers to both group and third-party customers declined by 6.2%, it said.

Capacity utilisation reduced slightly year on year at Ceramic Industries. While internal efficiencies have improved, margins remain under pressure as a result of predatory pricing.

The group expects the challenging global and local macroeconomic environment to continue for the rest of this financial year.

“Intense competition will persist as a result of the imbalance between excess supply and weak demand, resulting in continued challenges in the trading environment,” it said.