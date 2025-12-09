Famous Brands enters Asian market with Steers–Debonairs combo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Famous Brands has entered the Asian market for the first time, opening a combined Steers and Debonairs Pizza restaurant in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia as part of a major international expansion push.

The launch follows the signing of master licence agreements with Mesra Retail & Café (Mesra), a subsidiary of Petronas Dagangan Berhad. According to the franchisor, the deal gives Mesra exclusive rights to roll out Steers and Debonairs Pizza across Malaysia, marking the start of what both companies describe as a long-term partnership.

Steers and Debonairs Pizza will now target Malaysian customers in a highly competitive fast-food market. Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele said Mesra’s strong presence and deep understanding of local consumers make it an ideal partner.

“We have entered into a long-term partnership to develop a nationwide network of Steers and Debonairs Pizza restaurants, reflecting our ambition to grow these strong brands across different markets. Mesra is an excellent local partner thanks to its well-established presence, deep local knowledge and track record of serving local customer needs,” Hele said.

Famous Brands said it will support Mesra with operations, product consistency, menu localisation and technology adoption, while Mesra will build a local supply chain to source ingredients for the two brands, backed by Famous Brands’ supply chain expertise.

The move into Asia comes as Famous Brands continues to look for growth outside South Africa amid mixed conditions across its African operations. In its latest annual report, the group said it had completed a restructuring of its business outside South Africa in 2024, splitting operations into Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) and Africa and the Middle East (AME) regions to improve management focus and address different levels of risk.

Investment committee chair Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook said AME markets remain difficult and less profitable, and require a different approach. While Famous Brands continues to invest in these territories for future growth, she said several African markets are struggling with economic instability and political deterioration, which require caution and strong partnerships.

In Mauritius, the group completed the purchase of restaurants previously operated by a franchise partner, stabilised operations, and is now preparing the business for sale, as it does not want to pursue a company-owned model in that market, she said.

The company has also been investing heavily in logistics and manufacturing efficiencies to strengthen its core operations. Famous Brands completed a big redevelopment of its Midrand Campus in June, including a new cold storage facility that uses energy-efficient technology. It introduced a warehouse management system across all distribution centres to improve planning, scheduling and supply chain visibility.

Further investments are planned in manufacturing automation, solar energy installations and water recycling systems to reduce costs, improve resilience and meet environmental, social and governance targets. The group acquired the remaining 38% of the Famous Brands Coffee Company, giving it full ownership of a high-growth business and greater control over commodity price volatility.

In the 2025 financial year, Famous Brands opened 153 restaurants, revamped 289 and invested R214m in capital projects. It now operates 2,979 restaurants in 20 countries.

While South Africa remains its biggest market, the group said diversifying revenue through expansion into Sadc, AME and now Asia is vital for long-term growth.