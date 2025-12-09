Eskom’s credit risk eases with turnaround success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The credit default swap (CDS) spread for Eskom, a crucial indicator of a company’s credit risk, has declined by a whopping 560 basis points (bps) over the past two years as investors buy into the power producer’s turnaround plan, which has all but eliminated load-shedding and returned the utility to profitability.

The CDS spread decline serves as a key confidence metric on Eskom’s ability to pay its debt as the Dan Marokane-led outfit is gearing itself to tap the capital markets again for funding in the next three years. It is looking to invest billions of rand a year over the next five years in maintaining and expanding its infrastructure.

Victor Mphaphuli, Stanlib’s head of fixed income, said the turnaround at Eskom and Transnet is encouraging for the bond market as it signals growth.

“The CDS spread for Eskom has declined significantly from 750 bps in 2022 to 190 bps this year as investors are now willing to take debt exposure without insuring against it, a welcome development for their future cost of capital. Transnet will be next,” Mphaphuli said.

CDS contracts provide a form of insurance or hedging against credit risk, offering market participants a transparent view of perceived risk.

Eskom said in September its borrowing programme will remain conservative over the next two years, limited to drawdowns from existing facilities. Thereafter, it intends to return to the capital markets to fund expansionary requirements from financial year 2028, targeting up to R25bn per year if required.

The entity plans to source this funding partly through sustainability-linked bonds. To support its stand-alone financial sustainability, Eskom aims to reduce the gross debt balance towards a more sustainable level of no more than R300bn, and to improve the gross debt to ebitda ratio to about three over the medium term.

Eskom aims to invest about R320bn or R64bn a year over the next five years, to sustain and expand its infrastructure.

On the economy, Mphaphuli said the sustainability of the GNU is a focal point for the credit ratings agencies.

“There are still risks to the bond market if the GNU collapses, as it could introduce left-leaning parties into government, which would deter foreign investors. We expect there will be a lot of ‘noise’ around next year’s local government elections, but there is still strong support in political circles for a well-functioning GNU.

“A bigger risk will arise in 2027 when the ANC holds its presidential elective conference. However, the foundations are being laid for lasting reforms,” he said.

“South Africa’s fixed investment clearly needs to catch up with that of other emerging markets, clearing the way for further ratings upgrades and smoothing the path to an investment grade rating. That would attract more quality foreign inflows which will help to address the poor savings rate.”