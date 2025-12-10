Grindrod extends winning streak after stronger second half

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Grindrod owns a 24.7% stake in the concession to operate the Port of Maputo. File picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.

Logistics giant Grindrod is on track to report a stronger financial performance this year as efforts to slim down its portfolio continue to bear fruit.

A trading update on Wednesday added to a wave of optimism in recent months, as asset sales earlier this year helped the company recover from a tumultuous first half.

The group’s share of earnings from Mozambique’s Port of Maputo rose to R338.3m for the 11 months to end-November, nearly R18m higher than last year.

In the port and terminals segment, its overall earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) margin increased to 39% from 35% previously.

The improvement came despite a softer price environment, with the average price of Grindrod’s dry-bulk mining commodities down 12% year on year for the period.

“Mining commodity markets mostly performed poorly, influenced by shifts in supply-demand dynamics, heightened geopolitical risks, and seasonal trends,” the company said in a statement.

Exports from its dry-bulk terminal, operated by the port of Maputo, were largely flat at 13.9-million tonnes, compared with 13.2-million previously.

In its Terminal de Carvão da Matola (TCM) operation, also in Mozambique, volumes reached a record 9.1-million tonnes, which is a million tonnes higher than last year’s volumes.

On the back of stronger export volumes and profit margins, Grindrod recorded R200m in net cash at end-November, up from R400m in net debt last December.

The stronger second half adds to growing optimism about the group’s ability to shrug off trade wars and sluggish commodity prices as South Africa’s rail reform agenda opens a new chapter for the company.

In September, shares in the group rallied to their highest level in a decade after it was awarded third-party access to South Africa’s rail network.

The company’s share price has continued to edge up, gaining 3.4% in the past three months, as it goes from strength to strength. In October it tapped Transnet veteran Kwazi Mabaso as its new CEO, bringing more operational muscle to the company’s board.

“Strategic milestones achieved this year aimed at streamlining and focusing the business are benefiting Grindrod even as we navigated a significant leadership transition,” said the company.

“The group now shifts focus from restructuring to optimising its core operations while executing on its strategic growth project pipeline, including rail, container terminal and TCM’s three-million tonnes per annum capacity expansion.”