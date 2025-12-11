How data marketplaces can fast-track AI and analytics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With virtualised, marketplace-driven access, organisations can find, understand and use quality data faster without central bottlenecks.

As organisations increasingly depend on data to fuel their analytics and AI initiatives, the challenge of bringing it all together and making it readily accessible has become a growing headache for a lot of them.

Many businesses still face a fundamental problem: finding trusted, reliable data when they need it. Data sits in multiple systems, owned by different teams, each with its own rules and levels of governance.

As a result, people spend more time searching for the right dataset and figuring out whether they’re even allowed to use it than actually extracting value from it.

Even highly specialised data scientists, whose core role is to model and innovate with data, are affected. Instead of focusing on analytics, they can spend up to 80% of their time simply locating, accessing and preparing data scattered across the organisation.

This inefficiency slows down decision-making, innovation and the business’s ability to respond quickly to new opportunities.

And while many businesses have tried to overcome this challenge by building central data lakes and data warehouses, they may ultimately find that the original data should reside with teams who are experts in that data.

They may have multiple data warehouses up and running, which they never decommission because there is value in them. They may also need to have on-premise and cloud data warehouses, creating a more complex environment for businesses to navigate and use.

Moving data into a central data lake is time-consuming and specialised work. Every dataset requires its own extract, transform and load flow, which must be built, tested and run.

When millions of records are involved, developers end up waiting for long loads to finish. Data teams lose hours to slow running pipelines, manual source-to-target verifications and repeated cycles of loading and reloading data just to accommodate small changes.

It could take six to 12 months to build up a central data repository like a data warehouse or lake.

Another challenge in providing agile, business-ready data is that traditional centralised data architectures often become bottlenecks, with central teams struggling to keep up with the growing demand for data. These factors can hamper efforts to truly centralise data to streamline analytics and AI.

Adding a virtualisation layer

A simpler solution to the challenge is to add a data virtualisation layer that brings together all the data users require without moving it.

By combining a data virtualisation layer with a data mesh architecture, organisations can create a unified data marketplace, where users can access what they need, faster and more cost-effectively.

With a logical layer on top of all data sources, everything is brought together without moving the data, allowing each business domain to continue operating as a data product team and creating consumable data assets.

The layer handles integration, transformation and security, and makes data available across the business while preserving ownership and domain autonomy.

Meanwhile, data consumers can search and request access to products across domains, just like shopping online. The data remains governed and secure, but you don’t need to build every integration physically; it’s all connected virtually.

Why data mesh?

A data mesh is the modern way to organise and share data across the business. Instead of having one central team manage all data, a data mesh decentralises data ownership to the people who know it best, the business teams.

This means team A and team B’s data can be exposed in one platform while each maintains their respective dataset.

A data mesh distributes responsibility to teams who understand the data and ensures they produce high-quality, reusable data products.

What are data marketplaces?

A data marketplace, or data self-service, is essentially a centralised “shop” for all your company’s internal data. It’s a single platform where users can find, understand and request access to data they need for projects, reporting and analysis.

A data marketplace makes self-service a reality. Instead of users only being given raw tables in a data warehouse (such as facts and dimensions) where they struggle to join and understand the data, a data marketplace model offers ready-to-use data products that are clean, joined, meaningful and instantly usable.

Imagine this:

You log onto a platform and see every dataset in your company, all labelled, described and searchable.

Each data product shows what it contains (columns, definitions), where it comes from (data lineage) and who owns it.

You can request access with one click. Once approved, you use your favourite tools, such as Excel, Power BI, Qlik or Tableau, to start analysing.

Everyone uses the same data but analyses it in any front end of their choice.

This eliminates lengthy data discovery and access processes and empowers teams to explore, learn, and use data independently. It offers transparency and trust, with data that’s controlled and secure, plus, it accelerates data-driven decisions across the business.

Data virtualisation enabling a data mesh and a data marketplace allows organisations to accelerate data delivery by enabling real-time, governed access to distributed data, with no need to copy or duplicate data.

With virtualised access, organisations ensure consistency and security across data domains, whether they are spread among departments or housed in multiple cloud environments. They create an ecosystem of reusable, trusted data products across the business, eliminating data headaches.

The bottom line is data marketplaces are more cost-effective, faster to deploy, use fewer human resources and simple tools to use, which makes it easy for the internal data customer to become self-reliant in the data-driven age.

• About the author: Louis De Gouveia is technology lead at iOCO Data and Analytics.

This article was sponsored by iOCO.