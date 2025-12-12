PODCAST | Cisco’s place as a network company in the world of AI

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

David Meads. Senior vice president for Middle East, Africa, and central Asia at Cisco.

Cisco’s place as a network company in the world of AI is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Meads, senior vice-president for the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia at Cisco.

Meads says there is a critical link between AI and network infrastructure.

He emphasises that AI is fundamentally about moving exponential amounts of data securely and quickly; therefore, “there’s no AI without the network”.

Valued at about $314bn, Cisco is 40 years old and one of the world’s largest technology companies that manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other products.

The tech executive highlights the shift to agentic AI, explaining that the industry is moving from simple chatbots to a world where AI agents perform complex tasks over days or weeks.

This shift changes network traffic patterns from occasional spikes to constant peaks of utilisation, requiring organisations to fundamentally rethink their infrastructure design to cope with the demand.

Given his role looking after more than 80 countries in Cisco’s ecosystem, Meads shares insights around regional differences in AI adoption.

He says nations in Middle East are distinct because they combine a clear vision with the financial means and centralised decision-making power to execute rapidly.

They are currently building massive AI data centres and “giga factories” to offer GPU-as-a-service to the region.

While many other countries have the vision, they often lack the financial resources or are slowed down by democratic processes.

In Africa, the private sector is expected to play a larger role in funding and driving AI adoption compared to the state-led approach in the Gulf.

Through the discussion, Meads highlights Cisco’s place as a network company in the world of AI, trends driving AI adoption, regional differences, and AI readiness among corporates.

