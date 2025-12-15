Cement makers brace for demand rebound as construction shows early signs of life

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manufacturers are gearing up for a rebound in cement sales next year, encouraged by early signs of renewed momentum in private-sector construction and a fresh round of provincial infrastructure projects.

The cautious optimism points to a market slowly emerging from an extended slump, with both housing developments and public works expected to nudge demand higher.

Data from Industry Insight’s latest civil tenders report underscores the sector’s mixed fortunes. Civil construction activity softened in October 2025, with tender values down 15% year on year to R6.3bn, largely due to weaker activity in Mpumalanga and several inland provinces.

Yet the bigger picture is less downbeat than the headline numbers suggest. Large project awards surged 56% to R10.4bn, buoyed by sizeable contracts from Sanral, Rand Water and Eskom, signalling that major players are still pushing ahead with strategic builds.

For years, South Africa’s cement capacity has exceeded demand, weighed down by muted infrastructure investment, rising imports and new competitors with nimbler cost structures. But the government’s R1-trillion medium-term infrastructure spend — once criticised for delays — is beginning to materialise gradually on the ground, providing much-needed relief for producers.

“South Africa’s construction sector has in all likelihood bottomed out from a lengthy period of decline, with the value of manufactured mineral products, mainly cement and bricks, outperforming total manufacturing output,” said Roelof Botha, economic adviser to the Optimum Group. A further recovery in construction, he noted, now appears increasingly plausible.

Forecasts echo this sentiment. The domestic cement market in South Africa is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 2.5% between 2025 and 2034, reaching roughly 17.14-million tonnes by the end of the period, according to a World Cement update.

PPC, still South Africa’s largest cement producer, seems to have regained stability. Its “Awaken the Giant” strategy lifted ebitda 28% to R1.59bn in the year to March, while free cash flow topped R1bn due to tighter cost control.

Momentum is also building in the metros. Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban are seeing heightened development activity, and with concrete at the core of virtually all major builds, cement producers stand to benefit directly from this urban surge.

Road construction is another critical driver. Cement plays an essential role in strengthening and stabilising road layer works, and if Sanral maintains its current pace of investment in new roads and rehabilitation projects, demand is likely to firm even further.

Botha pointed out that the Afrimat Construction Index reflects conditions in the cement industry. Retail sales of hardware have recorded a year-on-year increase of almost 8% in real terms, and the value of building plans passed by the larger municipalities has also started a modest upward trend.

“A further recovery of construction sector activity in 2026 is firmly on the cards, especially due to the latest decline in the prime overdraft rate to 10.25%. Although the modest relaxation of monetary policy is to be welcomed, Botha believes that more interest rate cuts are required to bring the cost of capital in South Africa in line with our key trading partners,” Botha said.

Another positive development is National Treasury’s successful debut issuance of the Infrastructure and Development Finance Bond, which raised R11.8bn on December 9. The funds are earmarked for priority public infrastructure projects, signalling renewed momentum in the state’s build programme, Botha said.

The recent FNB/BER Building Confidence Index suggests there is reason for cautious optimism about the prospects for the building sector next year.

“While there are still a number of hurdles to sustained growth, lower interest rates, faster economic growth and better momentum on structural reform — not to mention the very low base — could see noticeably more pronounced growth,” said FNB senior economist Siphamanda Mkhwanazi.