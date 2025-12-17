Famous Brands secures R1.67bn debt refinancing deal with Nedbank

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Famous Brands has refinanced its debt facilities in a move that gives the group more funding certainty and reduces the risk linked to past infrastructure investments, including its Midrand Campus and cold storage facility.

The refinancing comes as the group, whose brands include Wimpy, Mugg & Bean, Steers and Debonairs Pizza, continues to clean up its balance sheet and reduce legacy debt.

The food services group said on Wednesday that it had concluded the R1.675bn refinancing with Nedbank, replacing existing facilities, which were secured by two separate mortgage bonds.

“The new facilities are unsecured and have been concluded on terms more favourable than the existing facilities. Upon the implementation of the new facilities, the existing mortgage bonds will be cancelled,” it said.

The new funding package includes a five-year term loan of R800m, a one-year term loan of R275m, a three-year revolving credit facility of R500m, and a one-year general banking facility of R100m. The structure extends the maturity of the group’s debt and gives it greater flexibility in managing cash flow and capital allocation.

In its interim results to end-August, the group said it had a healthy balance sheet and an effective debt structure, supported by cash-generative operations and sustainable earnings.

At the end of August, total borrowings stood at R1.1bn, down from R1.2bn a year earlier. During the period, the group repaid R62m of debt, while raising a similar amount to fund development projects, including the cold storage facility.

Finance costs fell by 23% compared with the corresponding period last year, mainly due to lower debt levels and declining interest rates. The group said it remained committed to reducing legacy debt further over the medium term.

Famous Brands also stepped up capital investment during the period. Capital expenditure rose to R140m from R91m a year earlier, with spending focused on developing leading brands in South Africa and selected Southern African Development Community markets, as well as strengthening its manufacturing and logistics infrastructure.

“This new funding structure will provide the company with greater optionality and flexibility regarding capital allocation,” said Famous Brands.