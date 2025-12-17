Nepi Rockcastle names Marius Barbu as COO

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nepi Rockcastle has appointed Marius Barbu as COO, effective April 1 2026, signalling continuity in its leadership succession plans.

Barbu will succeed COO and CEO-designate Marek Noetzel, and subject to shareholder approval at the company’s AGM meeting in May 2026, he will also join the board, the group said in a Sens announcement.

Currently Nepi Rockcastle’s group asset management director, Barbu brings more than 25 years’ experience in asset management, real estate and retail, including Argo Capital Management, Mivan Development and Unilever South Central Europe.

He joined Nepi Rockcastle in 2012 and was appointed to his current role in June 2022, where he has led operational priorities, business transformation initiatives, marketing and property management.

Over his 13-year tenure, Barbu’s responsibilities have expanded from country-level oversight in Romania to managing assets across eight Central and Eastern European markets, giving him deep operational insight into the group’s diversified retail platform.

“His understanding of the operational dynamics of the portfolio and proven performance made him the board’s clear choice to ensure continuity in the COO role,” said group chairman George Aase.