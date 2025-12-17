Schroder European Reit hit by KPN exit at Apeldoorn asset

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Saint Cloud in Paris, France, is an office property owned by Schroder. Picture: SUPPLIED

Shares in Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust lost more than 7% on Wednesday morning, after the group’s largest tenant at the Apeldoorn asset in the Netherlands formally confirmed it would vacate the property at the end of 2026.

Telecoms and IT group Koninklijke KPN’s formal termination notice forces the investment manager to accelerate its contingency plans. The departure removes nearly a fifth of the reit’s current portfolio income, underlining the concentration risk embedded in what was once a reliable, long-dated income stream.

While investors had been alerted to the possibility in the company’s annual results earlier this month, the formal termination notice now puts a clear end date on the income.

“The investment manager is pursuing a number of mitigation strategies, which include marketing the asset to new occupiers, exploring alternative uses such as medium-density residential development, or a potential sale to enable capital redeployment into accretive opportunities,” the group said.

The Apeldoorn asset — a mixed-use office and data centre — accounts for roughly 6% of Schroder’s portfolio value and contributes about 19% of portfolio income. The group has confirmed that KPN’s lease termination will negatively affect future income, and that if the lost income is not fully replaced, earnings cover and future dividends will be affected.

Schroder’s shares continue to trade at a persistent discount to net asset value, reflecting broader pressures on smaller listed vehicles regardless of management quality or strategy.

At 11.20am on the JSE, the company’s share price had declined 7.4% to R13.52.