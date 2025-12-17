S&P sees strong earnings growth and balance sheet for Valterra Platinum

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ratings agency S&P Global said it expects Valterra Platinum to maintain a healthy balance sheet and steady earnings growth over the next two years, adding to a wave of optimism about the company’s prospects.

This year’s platinum group metal (PGM) price rally is expected to spark an uptick in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the group as it navigates a recent demerger from Anglo American, said S&P.

“We expect a recent recovery in prices of some PGMs will support slightly higher earnings for Valterra from mid-2025 through 2027,” it said.

The agency forecasts ebitda between R30bn and R33bn in 2026 and 2027, up from R21.5bn last year, with adjusted margins set to expand from 19.7% to 27.9%.

“We expect Valterra will be in a net cash position from 2026, illustrating the company’s resilience to future periods of potentially lower prices.”

The rosy outlook comes as platinum prices are expected to remain elevated over the next two years after posting their best year on record in 2025.

The World Bank, in its commodity markets outlook for October, predicted that platinum would gain 29% by end-2025 before adding 4% next year and 2% more in 2027.

Against this backdrop, Valterra’s cost profile and moderate levels of net debt make it particularly attractive to investors, said S&P.

The group is expected to maintain a lower average cost profile than most Southern African rivals thanks to its mechanised and well-capitalised mines, which are relatively sheltered from the wage-driven cost inflation pressuring competitors with high staffing requirements, it said.

This competitive advantage will come in handy in the coming years, as global PGM supply remains constrained, supporting Valterra’s dominance in the market.

“We expect Valterra’s mines will maintain or improve their relative positions, helped by the fact that very limited new global PGM supply is expected to come online in the coming years, apart from Ivanhoe’s recently commissioned IvanPlats mine,” said S&P.

The stable outlook comes as Valterra’s share price has nearly doubled, up 81%, since the group was officially spun off from Anglo in June, securing a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange in the process.

In September, when Anglo sold its final 19.9% stake in the miner, Valterra posted its best month in years, adding more than 52% to its market value by month-end.

Shares in the group are on track for their best year on the JSE since 2019 after gaining 130% this year to date. On Friday, they rose to R1,378.53, the highest level since February 2023.

Valterra is the world’s largest producer of PGMs, which are primarily used in internal combustion engines but also have key applications in the jewellery sector, military technology and renewables.

About 40% of the world’s annual PGM supply passes through Valterra’s smelting and refining facilities in the North West.