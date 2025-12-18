Bolt pushing to improve safety image to edge out competitors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ride-hailing platform Bolt is pushing to improve its safety image and record as part of a strategy to entice more people to its platform.

Safety in the transport industry has become top of mind, with commuters increasingly choosing their mode of travel based on this factor.

For now, ride-hailing platforms — despite their issues — appear to be faring better than other modes, with research firm Ipsos finding recently that 90% of Bolt users feel safer using ride-hailing services than traditional public transport such as buses and taxis.

Bolt South Africa’s Simo Kalajdzic told Business Day safety and perceptions around it have become a key point of competition among local e-hailing players.

“The results [of the study] highlight how essential ride-hailing has become and how strongly safety considerations shape mobility choices,” Kalajdzic said.

In SA, Bolt has about 40,000 drivers and reports more than 1.4-million users. Kalajdzic said Bolt has completed 400-million trips since 2016 and operates in 22 cities in the country.

Since e-hailing took hold in South Africa a decade ago, the tension between drivers on the platforms and legacy meter taxis has dominated headlines. Tied to this have been safety concerns for consumers, with various reports over the years of people being attacked and violated.

As such, the likes of Bolt, Uber and inDrive have had to tighten security and roll out more safety features to stay competitive.

According to the Ipsos study, commissioned by Bolt, young adults between 25 and 34 years old make up 43% of users, relying on ride-hailing “as a flexible and reliable part of their weekly routines. Most riders use the service a few times a week or a few times a month, highlighting its growing importance in everyday life”.

The study found that 92% of South Africans report that they feel safer using ride-hailing apps when travelling at night. This sense of security is reinforced by features such as real-time GPS tracking, driver identification, vetted driversand door-to-door drop-offs.

Kalajdzic highlights recent and ongoing safety features that Bolt has introduced, including a pick-up code to prevent riders from entering the wrong vehicle; allowing riders or drivers to record audio during a trip if they feel uncomfortable; identity verification for both riders and drivers; and family profiles.

Bolt also has an SOS Panic Button that provides 24/7 access to private armed and medical response teams who can track vehicles in real time.

According to Kalajdzic, Bolt sees its strongest growth in the lower-priced segments, such as Bolt Lite, which uses Bajaj Qute quadricycles to offer affordable “last mile” transport.

Like others in the space, the company has moved beyond ride-hailing into food delivery, parcel delivery, and freight for small businesses.

Kalajdzic said Bolt is exploring a private chauffeur service and other high-end categories for business professionals who want a luxury experience.