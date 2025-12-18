Threatened strike at DRDGold’s Ergo operations suspended

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DRDGold says the strike at its Ergo operation on the East Rand that was scheduled to start with Thursday’s morning shift has been suspended, but the dispute related to wages and profit sharing remains unresolved.

DRDGold had said in a statement late on Wednesday that gold production at its Ergo operations could be disrupted after two major unions, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), issued a 48-hour notice of protected strike action.

The unions advised the company late on Wednesday “that the intended strike action has, at this stage, been suspended,” DRDGold said in a statement on Thursday morning.

For now, operations at Ergo continue uninterrupted, it said.

The company said it remained open to further engagement and encouraged a resolution that avoids unnecessary financial harm to employees and disruption to operations.

The miner assured shareholders that it had contingency plans in place to keep operations running. However, daily processing volumes are expected to drop to about 40,000 tonnes, from the planned 54,000 tonnes.

The strike notice followed months of wage talks that began in July. While most issues were resolved, negotiations broke down over wages and profit-sharing.

According to DRDGold, Ergo and the unions initially agreed on 23 of the 25 demands put forward at the start of talks. The remaining two issues relate to how much workers should be paid and how profits should be shared.

One union, the United Association of South Africa (Uasa), accepted the company’s wage offer and signed an agreement last week. This means the dispute only affects members of NUM and Amcu.

NUM and Amcu are demanding a 12% wage increase for all workers, as well as extra profit-related benefits. The company said this demand is more than three times the current inflation rate, which stands at 3.6%, and is much higher than wage agreements recently signed across the gold mining industry.

According to DRDGold, Ergo has made a strong offer that balances employee benefits with the long-term future of the operation. The offer includes guaranteed wage increases of between 6% and 7.5% each year for the next five years, which the company says is above inflation.

The offer also keeps Ergo’s profit-sharing scheme in place. Under this scheme, workers receive 15% of payroll when certain performance targets are met. The company has also proposed a new 2% performance incentive linked to production, safety and attendance.

Other parts of the offer include improvements to the living-out allowance and more support for housing through an interest-free loan scheme.

“This offer provides real, multi-year financial benefit to employees while allowing the company to continue reinvesting in long-term projects to extend the operational life of Ergo, which is essential to safeguarding jobs,” it said.

The miner said if the strike goes ahead, it will be governed by picketing rules agreed through the CCMA. These rules are meant to ensure safety and prevent intimidation at work sites.