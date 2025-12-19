Adrian Gore exercises options and sales to maintain his stake in Discovery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Discovery founder and CEO executive Adrian Gore has recently made a series of transactions that underscore his long-term commitment to the company while managing his exposure to the company’s share price.

On Thursday, Gore sold 930,000 Discovery ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of R230.24 per share, generating approximately R214m. The sale represented roughly 2% of his total holding and was part of a matured collar arrangement, meaning it was a structured rather than a discretionary transaction.

Earlier in December, Gore took steps to protect part of his Discovery shareholding, entering into arrangements that effectively guard against a drop in the share price while still allowing him to benefit from any gains up to a certain level. These transactions involved nearly 3.4-million options over his shares and are part of his longstanding strategy to manage exposure while remaining fully invested in the company. For that transaction, Gore sold R50m in shares.

Founder participation in capital activities, including rights offers and structured transactions, is closely watched by the market as a signal of confidence in a company’s strategy and growth prospects. Gore has historically followed his rights rather than dilute his holding, and these latest transactions reinforce that pattern.

In September Discovery SA reported a strong performance for the year to end-June, with normalised profit from operations rising 22%, reflecting solid contributions across all parts of the business.

Headline earnings and normalised headline earnings both jumped 30%, reaching R9.6bn and R9.78bn respectively. The group’s normalised return on equity improved to 15.4%, up from 13.5% the previous year.