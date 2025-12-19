Following stabilisation, Nampak now targets growth and operational efficiency in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nampak is moving from stabilisation to growth and operational optimisation, according to its 2025 integrated report released on Friday.

The company reduced net debt by 52% to R2.1bn, following the R1.5bn sale of its Nigerian beverage can business, which management said eased debt and interest pressures.

The group’s “Create the Future 2030” strategy points to several priorities for the coming years. Nampak plans to expand production capacity to meet demand for 500ml beverage cans. It also aims to grow exports from its Angolan operations into Democratic Republic of Congo, supported by newly commissioned fillers, and to relocate a spare production line from Angola to South Africa in 2026 to meet local demand.

Management said it will continue assessing segments against low-cost imports and may close or divest operations where margins are insufficient. No dividend was declared for the year, but the company said payments could resume in 2026, depending on profitability and credit ratings.

Operationally, the South African beverage business overcame earlier production challenges at Springs Line 2, “leading to improved efficiency and output”, the company said. Angolan operations performed steadily, supported by a stable currency, while the customer base in Angola and DRC expanded.

In its South African operations outside beverages — covering canned foods, infant formula packaging, fruit, vegetable and aerosol products — performance was mixed. The canned fish sector faced customer procurement constraints, and one infant formula customer switched from cans to a bag-in-box format. Growth in fruit, vegetable and aerosol products was modest due to constrained consumer spending.

Financially, headline earnings from continuing operations rose 213% to 10,510c per share.

The company said ongoing profitability and stricter debt management were expected to support a future investment-grade credit rating, helping to lower borrowing costs. Additional debt reduction is planned through the disposal of Nampak Zimbabwe.