Sajid Ahmad Khan appointed MD for South and East Africa at MTN’s Bayobab unit

MTN’s fibre business continues to make changes to its leadership with the announcement that Sajid Ahmad Khan will leave communications infrastructure provider Seacom to join its ranks.

Africa’s largest mobile provider said on Friday that Khan had been appointed regional MD for South and East Africa at Bayobab with effect from January 5 2026.

MTN’s digital infrastructure unit trades commercially under the name “Bayobab”. Khan will oversee Bayobab’s operations across the region, while directly leading the Bayobab Kenya business.

An almost three-decade veteran of the industry, Khan most recently served as group MD for digital services at Seacom.

Throughout his career, Khan has held a number of leadership roles at Seacom and senior roles at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Expresso Telecom, Etisalat, du telecom and the Aditya Birla Group.

This comes a week after MTN’s fibre business said Lloyd Mphahlele has been chosen to run its South Africa unit as part of a leadership shake-up that also saw Rami Farah appointed chief technology and information officer at Bayobab, and the appointment of Priscilla Adjei Dorsese as GM for risk and compliance.

MTN has a goal of reaching 135,000km of fibre by the end of 2025. In the half-year to end-June, Bayobab secured new contracts amounting to R148.2m, with about 19,000km of fibre rolled out. That brings MTN and Bayobab’s total fibre footprint to more than 127,000km.

“Sajid is widely recognised for driving future‑ready teams, promoting operational excellence and navigating complex market environments — his leadership and experience will be instrumental in advancing our regional growth ambitions and enhancing the value we deliver to our customers and partners,” Mazen Mroué, CEO of MTN Digital Infrastructure, said in a statement.

As part of MTN’s broader succession planning, the group periodically reshuffles its leadership structure. As a company with a December year-end, the group typically announces executive changes to its various business units around this time.