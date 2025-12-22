DRDGold sells solar unit for R147.5m and secures long-term power supply

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Lindiwe Tsobo

Gold producer DRDGold has sold its wholly owned solar subsidiary Stellar Energy Solutions for R147.5m in cash, while simultaneously securing a long-term renewable electricity supply agreement to support its future production growth and decarbonisation plans.

The company said in a statement that the disposal was concluded through its subsidiary Ergo Mining, which sold its 100% interest in Stellar Energy to South African renewable energy independent power producer, aggregator and licensed electricity trader NOA Group.

Stellar Energy holds the rights to a planned 150MWh solar power project near Polokwane in Limpopo.

DRDGold said the project is “shovel-ready”, with most regulatory approvals in place, including an Eskom budget quote for grid connection, which significantly reduces development risk.

The project was initiated in 2023 in collaboration with the Neethling family and represented the group’s second solar energy initiative.

During the 2025 financial year, DRDGold commissioned a 60MWh solar plant and a 160MWh battery energy storage system at its Ergo operations near Brakpan.

Concurrent with the disposal, DRDGold concluded an electricity supply agreement with NOA to procure 76GWh of renewable energy a year, with supply expected to begin in January 2028.

The company said the agreement “supports its objective of reducing its carbon footprint and aligns with its Vision 2028 growth strategy”.

The company said securing a long-term renewable energy supply will help support its operational requirements and sustainability objectives.