WeBuyCars buys 49% of GoBid in R377m digital auction deal

WeBuyCars has moved to deepen its exposure to South Africa’s digital vehicle auction market by acquiring a 49% stake in GoBid for R376.8m.

The deal gives the group significant influence over a platform it already uses extensively and positions it for full control in the future.

The investment formalises a long-standing operational relationship with GoBid, whose digital auction platform specialises in accident-damaged, uneconomic-to-repair and second-hand vehicles and has for years served as a key disposal channel for stock that falls outside WeBuyCars’ retail standards, the group said in a statement.

The acquisition was executed in two parts. WeBuyCars bought Taximart’s entire 40% shareholding in GoBid for R314.8m, with effect from December 22. Taximart is beneficially owned by South African Taxi Holdings, the group said.

It acquired a further effective 9% stake from shareholders, including Fledge Capital, Aldusign and Palamo, for R62m, alongside a concurrent repurchase of shares by GoBid from management-linked shareholders. This leg of the transaction becomes effective on December 23.

The deal provides WeBuyCars with a clear route to majority ownership. A call option allows the group to increase its stake to 51% for a fixed price of R15.7m, exercisable between six and 12 months from the effective date, subject to regulatory approvals.

In addition, a longer-dated put-and-call arrangement could see WeBuyCars or GoBid acquire the remaining shares after the approval of GoBid’s audited results for the year ending September 2028, based on a price-earnings multiple of eight times, capped at R1.06bn.

The acquired stake accounted for R48.2m in profit after tax for the year ended June 2025, highlighting the earnings strength of the platform.

WeBuyCars said the acquisition supports its strategy of servicing the full spectrum of the vehicle market and increasing volumes routed through GoBid, while enhancing long-term value for shareholders.